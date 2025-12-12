PermitUsNow's Founder Helen Callier Honored as Mentor of the Year by GHBPF; Celebrated for Her Leadership in Strengthening Small Businesses Across Houston Region

HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PermitUsNow announced that its Founder and CEO, Helen Callier, has been named Mentor of the Year by the Greater Houston Business Procurement Forum (GHBPF). The recognition highlights Callier's commitment to developing and empowering small businesses within the greater Houston area's architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) community. She received this honor alongside Ben Reyes, CEO of REYTEC, one of the largest underground utilities and infrastructure contractors in the region.

From left to right: Cylenthia Hoyrd, City of Houston Director, Office of Business Opportunities, Helen Callier, Founder and CEO, PermitUsNow, Greg Reyes, CEO of REYTEC Construction Resources, Inc. and Milton L. Thibodeaux, President, Greater Houston Business Procurement Forum (GHBPF) Helen Callier, Founder and CEO, PermitUsNow applauding to raise the spirits of the audience attending the 2025 Annual GHBPF Awards Breakfast with Milton Thibodeaux, President of GHBPF giving the thumbs up. This year's event was held at the GRB Convention Center

The Greater Houston Business Procurement Forum, one of Houston's longstanding government procurement networking events for 34 years, serves as an essential platform for connecting small businesses with major public and private contracting opportunities. GHBPF's Mentor of the Year Award recognizes leaders who demonstrate dedication to sharing knowledge, guiding business owners, and strengthening Houston's business environment.

"This award was truly a welcomed surprise," said Callier. "It really means a lot to know that sharing insights, tips, and real-world strategies makes a positive difference for other business owners. Texas has the 8th largest GDP in the world, and we're fortunate to be in Houston where there are billions of dollars in opportunities for businesses to thrive."

A Track Record of Leadership and Impact

For more than two decades, Callier has been instrumental in strengthening Houston's contractor and supplier ecosystem. Known for her practical guidance on permitting, procurement readiness, compliance, and navigating capital programs, she has become a trusted mentor to entrepreneurs seeking to scale in the AEC industry. Her ability to simplify processes and share real-life lessons has helped many small businesses position themselves for sustainable growth.

While fellow honoree Reyes has long contributed to Houston's business community through REYTEC's work in utilities and infrastructure, this year's award shines a spotlight on Callier's leadership and her track record of uplifting other business owners. During the ceremony, Reyes offered heartfelt praise, stating, "Helen, you're a force to be reckoned with – just keep doing what you're doing!"

Empowering Small Businesses Across Houston's Expanding Construction Market

GHBPF's recognition also reflects Callier's involvement in helping small businesses strengthen their capabilities for public-sector contracting. Through speaking engagements, workshops, and hands-on guidance, she equips business owners with practical insights into permitting, operational readiness, and marketplace positioning. Her support has helped firms pursue opportunities with agencies such as Harris Health, Houston Public Works, METRO Transit, Port Houston, H-E-B, and major general contractors.

Under Callier's leadership, PermitUsNow has grown into one of the most trusted permitting partners for architects, contractors, and project owners across Texas. From major healthcare expansions and retail buildouts to infrastructure projects, PermitUsNow is known for fast, efficient permitting that keeps schedules on track and reduces costly delays. The firm is the only permitting company ever featured in an H-E-B Grocery commercial and has been recognized by SubContractors USA and in the NFL Super Bowl 51 Official Commemorative Magazine for outstanding service.

About Helen Callier

Helen Callier is the CEO and Founder of PermitUsNow, an industry-recognized building permitting and expediting firm headquartered in Houston, Texas. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Prairie View A&M University and completed the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program and the University of Texas at Austin Red McCombs School of Business Program.

A former State of Texas Commissioner for TDLR, Callier has been recognized by the Houston Business Journal's Women Who Mean Business Awards and other industry honors. She is active in BOAT, AGC, PHTA, and multiple chambers, and serves on the advisory board for SubContractors USA. Callier is a published author, dynamic speaker, and frequent contributor in business and philanthropic circles.

About PermitUsNow

PermitUsNow is a dynamic firm transforming the state of building permitting nationwide. The company helps architects, contractors, and project owners focus on building their customers' dreams by streamlining the permitting process. Its team has worked with more than 1,000 jurisdictions across Texas and North America and contributes to industry publications, including the book The Real Secret to Permitting Your Construction Projects.

