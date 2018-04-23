PermRock Royalty Trust Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

Wells Fargo Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, UBS Investment Bank, Deutsche Bank Securities, Jefferies, Stifel and Oppenheimer & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers of the offering, with BB&T Capital Markets and Janney Montgomery Scott acting as co-managers.

The offering of the trust units is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from the offices of:

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC

Attn: Equity Syndicate Department

375 Park Avenue

New York, New York 10152

Email: cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com

Phone: (800) 326-5897

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Attn: Prospectus Department

200 West Street

New York, New York 10282

Email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com

Phone: (866) 471-2526

UBS Investment Bank

Attn: Prospectus Department

1285 Avenue of the Americas

New York, New York 10019

Phone: (888) 827-7275

Important Information

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. The registration statement may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov under "PermRock Royalty Trust." This press release shall not constitute the offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust is a Delaware statutory trust formed by Boaz Energy to own a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties owned by Boaz Energy in the Permian Basin of West Texas.

About Boaz Energy II, LLC

Boaz Energy is a privately-held Delaware limited liability company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of oil and natural gas properties located throughout the Permian Basin. Boaz Energy was formed by its management team and NGP, a premier private equity firm in the natural resources industry with over $20 billion of cumulative equity commitments.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements represent the Trust's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Trust's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, the Trust does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Trust to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the prospectus filed with the SEC in connection with the Trust's initial public offering. The risk factors and other factors noted in the Trust's prospectus could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Contacts

Boaz Energy II, LLC

Marshall Eves, (432) 253-7074

Chief Executive Officer



or

PermRock Royalty Trust

Simmons Bank

Trustee of PermRock Royalty Trust

Lee Ann Anderson, (817) 298-5587

Senior Vice President and Trust Officer

