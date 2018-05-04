PermRock Royalty Trust Declares Cash Distribution

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT), today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its Units of beneficial interest of $4,269,035 or $0.350906 per Unit, based principally upon production during the months of January and February, 2018. The distribution is payable May 30, 2018, to Unit Holders of record as of May 15, 2018.

The following table shows underlying oil and gas sales and average prices attributable to the current month distribution.