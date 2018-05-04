PermRock Royalty Trust Declares Cash Distribution

PermRock Royalty Trust

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT), today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its Units of beneficial interest of $4,269,035 or $0.350906 per Unit, based principally upon production during the months of January and February, 2018. The distribution is payable May 30, 2018, to Unit Holders of record as of May 15, 2018.

The following table shows underlying oil and gas sales and average prices attributable to the current month distribution.

Underlying Sales



Volumes

Average Price


Oil

(Bbls)

Gas

(Mcf)

Oil

(per Bbl)

Gas

(per Mcf)









January

61,542

52,374

$61.57

$4.28









February

50,237

55,690

$60.16

$4.04

 

 

For more information on PermRock Royalty Trust, please visit our website at www.permrock.com.

Contact:         

PermRock Royalty Trust

Simmons Bank, Trustee

Lee Ann Anderson, Senior Vice President

Toll-free: (855) 588-7839

Fax: (817) 298-5579

Website:  www.permrock.com

e-mail:  trustee@permrock.com

 

