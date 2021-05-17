Pernod Ricard Appoints BCI as Exclusive Importer of Ostoya Vodka

HOUSTON, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adding to an already impressive list of premium, international spirits and beverages for importation, Houston-based BCI has been chosen as the exclusive importer of Ostoya Vodka, French Spirit Group Pernod Ricard's Super Premium Polish Vodka.

BCI, an importer and creative brand builder of specialty wine and spirits owned by French-born Houstonians Jean-Francois and Nathalie Bonneté, will be introducing the award-winning vodka in Texas and Washington states in the second quarter of 2021 before progressively expanding the distribution footprint in Q3 2021 and Q1 2022.

Since its first introduction to consumers in 2015, Ostoya Vodka has captured the attention of vodka aficionados around the world and has been awarded almost a dozen top medals in international competitions.

One of the unique attributes of Ostoya is the noble wheat from the heart of an unspoiled Polish nature - Bieszczady mountains. This region contains Poland's protected wilderness and natural refuge. Ostoya also bears the Protected Geographic Indication (IGP) of "Polish Vodka" which was introduced in 2012.

"We are very happy and proud about this new partnership with BCI," says Fabrice Audan, CEO at Wyborowa Pernod Ricard & Central Europe. "BCI is a family owned and operated company with a proven track record in building successful spirit brands in the United States, and we look forward to building Ostoya together in the U.S. market, which is strategic for us."

"We are very excited to welcome Ostoya to our BCI portfolio and continue expanding our partnership with the Pernod Ricard Group," says Jean-Francois Bonneté. "Since the inception of BCI, we knew we would enter the vodka category at one point but wanted to do it with the right brand, terroir driven, and with the right partner. We feel that with Ostoya and Pernod Ricard, we have the right equation to efficiently make this step and impact the Super Premium Vodka segment in the U.S. market."

BCI is a leading Boutique wine and spirits brand builder in the United States. With an acumen that combines both French care for authenticity and heritage with American sensibility and market experience, BCI has a proven track record and expertise in importing, developing and expanding new and existing Super premium, prestige and luxury beverage brands in the U.S. market. BCI represents high potential brands and segments, with a passion for Terroir, partnering with both international groups (such as Pernod Ricard or Campari) as well as multi-generational family-owned companies.

The company's very selective portfolio includes: Trois Rivières AOC Rhum Agricole de la Martinique (Grupo Campari), Coquerel Calvados, Gabriel Boudier, New Grove Mauritian Rums (Gray's), Boomsma Genevers and Bitters, Marquis de Montesquiou and Comte de Lauvia Armagnacs (Pernod Ricard Group), Normindia Gin, Frerejean Freres Champagne, Liberation de Paris wines, Bonneté wines and Alain Milliat.

