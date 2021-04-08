Pernod Ricard North America Appoints Lani Montoya as Chief Human Resources Officer

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pernod Ricard North America today announced the appointment of Lani Montoya, a company veteran who has held leadership roles in both the U.S. and Paris, as the Chief Human Resources Officer on its executive team. She will succeed Paul Holub, who is retiring from his role as Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Corporate Services after a 25-year career with Pernod Ricard North America, Corby Spirit and Wine and Hiram Walker & Sons.

Montoya has been with the premium spirits and wine company for 15 years, and most recently led Global Talent Management and Diversity & Inclusion for Pernod Ricard, based in Paris. In that role, she made significant strides towards achieving Pernod Ricard's goal of Better Balance, as the company aims to become the industry's most inclusive, diverse and sustainable spirits and wine company. She also played a critical role in the design and rollout of Pernod Ricard's new HR strategy. Previously, Montoya served as HR Director for the Pernod Ricard Americas Travel Retail division, and as an HR Manager for Malibu-Kahlua International.

"At Pernod Ricard, we are creators of conviviality. That means creating an inclusive environment with employees from diverse backgrounds who are passionate about our brands, our industry and our purpose," said Montoya. "As a Latin-American woman, I am proud of the diverse and gender balance at Pernod Ricard North America and I am committed to ensuring our company mirrors the diversity of our society."

Reporting to Pernod Ricard North America Chairman and CEO Ann Mukherjee, Montoya's responsibilities will include talent acquisition, enhancing employee capabilities and retention, expanding diversity & inclusion programming, and driving ongoing organizational change related to the company's Transform and Accelerate strategy. Montoya will also be responsible for furthering the company's Better Balance cornerstone, ensuring that diversity, flexibility and wellness are prioritized in the workplace.

"It is my honor to welcome Lani as the newest member of our executive team," said Mukherjee. "Lani is the right leader to meet the moment. She shaped the Diversity & Inclusion strategy for our global company, and now she is poised to deliver on the commitment to Better Balance in the North American market. I'd also like to congratulate Paul on his many contributions to our company, and for championing the role that Human Resources can and must play as a strategic partner with other areas of the business."

