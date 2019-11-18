Pernod Ricard USA's Amandine Robin Joins Keep America Beautiful Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This America Recycles Day, Pernod Ricard USA is proud to announce that its own Amandine Robin, Senior Vice President North America Communications and Sustainability, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Keep America Beautiful.

Robin joins an impressive group of private sector leaders representing the food and beverage industry and beyond who support the nonprofit's mission to inspire and educate people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment.

"Our work with Keep America Beautiful is a powerful demonstration of our commitments to Nurturing Terroir and Circular Making, which are core pillars of our 2030 Roadmap for Sustainability and Responsibility," said Robin. "I look forward to advancing those commitments alongside my fellow board members."

Robin's appointment builds on a deep relationship between Keep America Beautiful, Pernod Ricard USA, and its premium wine and spirits brands:

Pernod Ricard USA joined forces with Keep America Beautiful in June 2019 to execute volunteer projects across seven U.S. cities in celebration of the company's 9th annual Responsib'ALL Day of service and in alignment with the theme of Circular Economies

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA. The company's leading spirits and wines include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Malibu®, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Beefeater® Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin®, Martell® Cognac, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Pernod®, Ricard® and Avión™ Tequila; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines. Pernod Ricard USA is based in New York, New York, and has roughly 650 employees across the country. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active campaign to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org.

