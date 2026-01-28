Peroni Nastro Azzurro Celebrates Blue-Ribbon Worthy Moments with New Campaign & Limited-Edition Gold Bottles

Inspired by Italian heritage, craftsmanship, and style, the iconic Italian beer brand toasts to everyday fan victories with limited-edition Gold Bottles and the help of Giada De Laurentiis

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peroni Nastro Azzurro, the No. 1 Italian beer brand, announces a new lifestyle campaign, "Here For The Nastro Azzurro" with Emmy Award-winning Italian-American chef, author and TV personality, Giada De Laurentiis, and limited-edition gold bottles for fans just in time for the most celebrated time for winter sports.

Giada De Laurentiis cheers to Peroni Nastro Azzurro’s latest campaign, “Here For The Nastro Azzurro.” Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gold Bottle, a limited-time special bottle that fans can enter* to win or purchase via PeroniUSA.com/NastroAzzurro, while supplies last.

Blue ribbons are gracing winning athletes from around the world this winter, so Peroni Nastro Azzurro - whose name means "blue ribbon" in Italian - is celebrating its iconic symbol in parallel with the moment in its new "Here For The Nastro Azzurro" campaign. The blue ribbon embodies the brand's heritage and commitment to excellence that has defined the brand's bottles and packaging for decades.

HERE FOR THE NASTRO AZZURRO

This campaign brings fans together to make everyday moments feel blue-ribbon worthy and elevated with Italian craftsmanship and impeccable taste. The "Here For The Nastro Azzurro" campaign will roll out across streaming, broadcast, digital, local OOH and social touchpoints throughout the winter season, extending the legacy of Peroni's blue ribbon into cultural moments where celebration and togetherness shine brightest.

Set in a theatrical alpine world, one spot follows a skier racing toward a blue ribbon-worthy reward: a Peroni Nastro Azzurro at an aprés-ski bar. The second features brand partner and skier Giada playfully earning her blue-ribbon moment, without even having to hit the slopes. Together, both show that while athletes chase the blue ribbon, others toast their moments with one too: Nastro Azzurro.

"For us, the blue ribbon isn't just a symbol of athletes reaching their pinnacle: it's part of our brand's decades-long testament to reaching for the Nastro Azzurro in the moments that matter," said Sofia Colucci, Chief Marketing Officer, North America, Molson Coors. "'Here for the Nastro Azzurro' celebrates the joy in everyday moments, bringing people together over something real, beautifully crafted, and with unmistakable Italian style."

These roots extend to the brand's continued partnership with Giada De Laurentiis, whose Italian heritage, warmth, and passion for skiing make her a natural embodiment of the brand's spirit. Featured in the new creative campaign, Giada brings to life Peroni's celebration of moments where food, friends, and the world's #1 Italian beer brand come together this winter.

"At its heart, Italian culture is about connection — savoring meaningful moments, whether they're shared around a table or after a day on the slopes," said Giada De Laurentiis. "Teaming up with Peroni again, we wanted this new campaign and exciting limited edition Gold Bottle to share in the flavor, style, and togetherness of our shared Italian heritage with fans."

A TOAST TO BLUE-RIBBON MOMENTS

To mark the new campaign and the global excitement around winter sports, Peroni is dropping a limited run of Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gold Bottles, crafted as collectible expressions of the brand's premium taste, Italian legacy and the gold honors that will be seen this winter. While blue ribbons are donned on athletes' necks, this limited-edition bottle features real blue ribbon around its neck, a 5K solid gold cap, and Peroni's sleek bottle design engraved into the surface – created as a keepsake to toast to any moment.

Now, fans can head to PeroniUSA.com/NastroAzzurro to enter* for a chance to win a bottle while supplies last. A limited number of bottles will also be available for purchase.

For more information on the campaign and how to snag a gold bottle*, visit PeroniUSA.com/NastroAzzurro and follow @PeroniUSA.

