Peroni® Partners with M.Gemi for Limited-Edition Collection of Birra-Inspired, Leather Sneakers

"Chic enough for a day at the office or night on the town yet, the right amount accessible for a casual gathering with friends, our collaboration with M.Gemi embodies everything we love about Peroni," said Cara Lauritzen, Senior Marketing Manager for Peroni at Molson Coors Beverage Company. "We're proud of our Italian heritage and thrilled to partner with a fashion brand that puts the same level of craftsmanship into their shoes as we do our birra."

The Peroni x M.Gemi collection features leather footwear for both men and women handcrafted in Italy with the highest level of artisan quality and care, just like Peroni. Featuring riffs on two M.Gemi classics, the men's Lucente sneaker and women's Palestra Due sneaker, each chic pair seamlessly elevates any occasion and nods to Peroni in several design elements. These include a Nastro Azzuro-inspired blue heel stitched with Peroni's signature red tag, a blue and white striped shoe sock, and a "Made in Italy" stamp emblazoned on the side of the sole.

To help consumers further elevate their style, Peroni and M.Gemi have hidden a surprise in 10 select shoe boxes -- a golden, Peroni bottle opener with a nastro azzurro or blue ribbon attached, which can be used to open a refreshing birra and unlock a surprise wardrobe or accessory upgrade valued up to $500 (limited to 21+ and void where prohibited).

"As fans head back to the office and integrate back into in-person settings, we're excited to offer a timeless piece of Italian fashion to help you step out in style," said Maria Gangemi, Founder of M.Gemi. "No matter where your style takes you, these sneakers can be dressed up or down for a chic and comfortable look, and we couldn't be more proud to partner with Peroni to bring this authentic Italian accessory to life."

When it comes to self expression and effortless style, no one does it more naturally than Italians and this sneaker collection promises to step up your fall wardrobe, with shoes as crisp and refreshing as Peroni's birra.

For those looking to purchase a pair, the shoes will be available on mgemi.com beginning today, August 24th, with a SRP of $228, and will be available in limited quantities. The ten lucky consumers that find golden bottle opener in their shoebox can visit PeroniStyle.com after 8/31 to claim their upgrade.

About Peroni Nastro Azzurro

As Italy's premier beer, Peroni Nastro Azzurro is a timeless classic that embodies the best in Italian craftsmanship and sophistication. Born in 1963 during a trailblazing era that brought Italian style and creativity to the global stage, Peroni is a pale, golden lager with a crisp, refreshing taste, balanced aroma and notes of citrus and spice. Arriving in the United States in 2005, and enjoyed across six continents today, the iconic Italian birra has consistently won over tastemakers and trendsetters looking for a fresh, clean beer to complement their style. Follow along on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @PeroniUSA.

About M.Gemi

Founded in March 2015 by Maria Gangemi, M.Gemi is a Boston based accessories startup with offices in New York and Florence. A unique luxury brand unbound by traditional models, M.Gemi delivers handcrafted products for men and women at uncommon prices. Each piece is handmade in Italy by craftspeople at the most renowned family-owned workshops, with new styles released each week. M.Gemi's uncompromised commitment to quality, brought to market at an unconventional speed, positions M.Gemi at the forefront of the new luxury market and sets a new standard for direct to consumer brands. For additional information on M.Gemi and to shop the collection, visit www.mgemi.com.

SOURCE Peroni