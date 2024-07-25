PeroNova Unveils Groundbreaking Perovskite Technologies, Welcomes Dr. Peter H. Diamandis to Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PeroNova, a U.S.-based climate technology company, announces its entrance into the renewable energy market, unveiling its pioneering perovskite technologies aimed at revolutionizing solar energy, space technology and the supply chain for perovskite production. Alongside this strategic launch, PeroNova is proud to welcome Dr. Peter H. Diamandis as an inaugural member of its Advisory Board where he will advise on product design, commercialization strategy and investor relations.

PeroNova is entering the market at an opportune time, capitalizing on significant opportunities in the renewable energy sector and space tech sector. Perovskite, noted for its efficiency in converting sunlight to electricity, offers a promising alternative to traditional silicon-based solar cells. The global building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) market was valued at $23.67 billion in 2023, driven by roof installations, showing high demand for perovskite technologies. The space tech market, worth $534 million and dominated by over 3,400 U.S. satellites, uses costly Gallium arsenide cells, offering a big opportunity for PeroNova's affordable solutions.

PeroNova has achieved significant enhancements in the stability and reliability of perovskite films, which are critical factors for commercial viability. The company will launch several pilot programs in the U.S. later this year with space tech companies and real estate developers. Specifically, the collaboration with these real estate developers will bring large-scale implementation of BIPV and agrivoltaics across the country.

"Launching PeroNova marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine the landscape of renewable energy through advanced perovskite technology. Our team has diligently worked to create a best-in-class American-made product that offers affordable and reliable renewable energy globally," said Dr. Min Chen, Co-Founder, CEO and CTO of PeroNova. "We are also privileged to have Dr. Peter H. Diamandis join our Advisory Board, bringing a wealth of knowledge that will undoubtedly enrich our strategic direction as we navigate this pivotal phase."

Peter Diamandis said, "My life mission is to empower entrepreneurs to create a hopeful, compelling and abundant future for humanity. PeroNova is achieving this with its perovskite technology, poised to revolutionize how clean energy is produced and used globally. I'm honored to be a part of this important work and to share my knowledge as they continue to uncover new applications for perovskites."

Diamandis is renowned as the Founder and Executive Chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation, which leads global large-scale incentive competitions, and Singularity University, a Silicon Valley graduate-level institution that counsels leaders on exponentially growing technologies. He has founded over 25 companies in areas including longevity, space, venture capital, and education, such as BOLD Capital Partners, a $550 million venture fund investing in exponential technologies, and Cellularity, Inc., a cellular therapeutics company.

For partnership or investment opportunities, please get in touch with the team at [email protected] .

About PeroNova, Inc

PeroNova is shaping the future of renewable energy using breakthrough stability-enhancing perovskite photovoltaic technology. With five patents secured from the US Department of Energy, PeroNova is a US-based manufacturer that designs, produces and commercializes perovskite for global applications across portable electronics, space and solar roofs.

Contact Information:

Email: [email protected]

Press: [email protected]

Website: www.peronova.com

SOURCE PeroNova