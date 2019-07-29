Peroxfarma, a leading European pharmaceutical company, Continues U.S. expansion in 2019

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peroxfarma, a leading European pharmaceutical company, will bring its Epaplus supplements to the American consumer in 2019.

With more than 40 years in the pharmaceutical industry, Peroxfarma announced earlier this year that it would roll-out a wide array of nutritional supplements, such as Epaplus Arthicare, Epaplus Sleepcare, Epaplus Skincare, Epaplus Vigorcare, Epaplus Immucare, Epaplus Digestcare, and Epaplus Vitalcare.

"Our research and development team seek out innovative supplements that will improve people's lives," said Joan Xiol Foret, the CEO of the Barcelona-based Peroxfarma. "We strive to develop supplements that will help people who are dealing with common ailments, such as sleep disorders, stomach problems, and joint pain."

Three-quarters of U.S. adults take nutritional supplements, which is a 10 percent increase since 2009. American adults take supplements to improve their "overall wellness," according to the Council for Responsible Nutrition's 2018 Survey on Dietary Supplements.

"This is our mission. We are committed to helping our consumers stay healthy," Xiol said. "Peroxfarma has one clear objective. We want to improve the quality of life of our consumers."

Peroxfarma achieves their goals by developing supplements for common ailments, such as joint pain, sleep disorders, and stomach problems. Fifteen million people in the U.S. suffer from severe joint pain, 35 percent of U.S. adults are not getting enough sleep, and 70 million people have some kind of digestive problem, such as heartburn, acid reflux and GERD.

"We are expanding our Epaplus supplements to the United States to help the millions of people who have these common health problems," Xiol said. "Peroxfarma has high-quality brands that represent our core values and commitment to the health and well-being of people."

Epaplus nutritional supplements are sugar-free, lactose-free, and suitable for people with coeliac disease. Peroxfarma does not use dyes or preservatives in Epaplus supplements.

"We develop products that meet the needs of our consumers," Xiol added.

For more information, check out Peroxfarma's website at peroxfarma.com/en.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Peroxfarma