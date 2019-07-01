Peroxfarma Moves Forward With Plans to Introduce Epaplus Nutritional Supplements to the U.S. Consumer

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peroxfarma, a leading European health and wellness company, will invade America this year with its Epaplus nutritional supplements that were developed for joint care, sleep issues, digestion problems and bolstering the immune system

"Peroxfarma has a long 30-plus year history in Europe as a leader in nutritional supplements, especially for joint care," said Joan Xiol Foret, the CEO of Peroxfarma, the makers of Epaplus nutritional supplements. "We developed Epaplus supplements to help improve your quality of life."

Foret said Peroxfarma's research team developed scientifically-supported formulas that help people suffering from common ailments, such as joint aches and pains, problems with sleep, and digestion issues.

"We want to give everyone an extra dose of health," he added. "We also developed supplements for each need and age, as well as different formats and flavors to make it easier for people to use them."

A long-time leader in joint-care, Peroxfarma developed Epaplus Arthicare because joint problems are a major health issue that diminishes a person's quality of life. The CDC reports that 23 percent of all adults – more than 54 million people – suffer from arthritis.

Sleep-related problems affect 50-70 million Americans whereas 70 million people suffer from digestive issues, such as heartburn, acid reflux, GERD, constipation, etc.

Peroxfarma, which decided to expand its retail distribution network to the United States in 2019, will bring a wide array of nutritional supplements to the American consumer, such as Epaplus Arthicare, Epaplus Sleepcare, Epaplus Skincare, Epaplus Vigorcare, Epaplus Immucare, Epaplus Digestcare and Epaplus Vitalcare.

All Epaplus supplements undergo rigorous clinical studies to check their effectiveness.

"We are a health and wellness company that is working to make life better for people," Foret said. "We are looking to expand our distribution network in the U.S. in 2019 in order to make our Epaplus nutritional supplements more readily available."

For more information, check out Peroxfarma's website at peroxfarma.com/en.

