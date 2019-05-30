Peroxfarma, the maker of Epaplus Supplements, Urges Everyone to Start Exercising During National Physical Fitness and Sports Month

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peroxfarma, a leading European pharmaceutical company, wants healthy people.

That is why Peroxfarma, the developer of Epaplus nutritional supplements, such as Epaplus Arthicare for joints, is urging everyone to exercise during National Physical Fitness and Sports Month.

Physical activity, or exercise, can make you feel happier and healthier. It can also help you lose weight, build muscles and strong bones, increase your energy levels, decrease the risk of chronic diseases, help skin health, boost your memory, help you relax and sleep, reduce pain, and improve your sex life.

"We know as a health and wellness company a sedentary lifestyle is not a healthy lifestyle. A sedentary life can lead to weight gain which can lead to other diseases, such as diabetes and heart attacks," said Joan Xiol Foret, the CEO of Peroxfarma, which is based in Barcelona, Spain. "Research shows that 25-35 percent of U.S. adults live sedentary lives."

Xiol said National Physical Fitness and Sports Month promotes the need for exercise in everyone's life.

"It is very simple. Physical activity several times a week can extend your life, and improve the quality of your life," Xiol added.

Peroxfarma decided to expand its retail distribution network to the United States in 2019. The European company offers a wide array of nutritional supplements, such as Epaplus Arthicare, Epaplus Sleepcare, Epaplus Skincare, Epaplus Vigorcare, Epaplus Immucare, Epaplus Digestcare, and Epaplus Vitalcare.

For all the potential bikers, runners, and joggers, Peroxfarma is an industry leader in joint-care supplements. Epaplus Arthicare products offer a unique combination of ingredients (Hydrolysed Collagen, Silicon, Hyaluronic Acid, vitamins and Magnesium) that provide multiple benefits to joints and bones. Arthicare products also come in different flavors and formats – powder, liquid, tablets, and single-dose sachets – to meet the needs of consumers.

"As a health and wellness company, we always want to promote a healthier lifestyle for people. Hopefully, the publicity from National Physical Fitness and Sports Month will encourage everyone to start exercising," Xiol said.

