Peroxfarma's Epaplus Arthicare Supplements Take Aim at Baby Boomers' Most Common Joint Disorder - Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is a degenerative joint disease that often occurs because of wear and tear in the joints of your hand, knees, hips and spine. OA occurs when the cartilage in your joints deteriorates. Women are more likely than men to develop OA.

As America ages, more and more seniors will continue to have trouble with walking, exercise and chronic joint pain that keeps them from doing the things they love with the people who mean the most to them.

Peroxfarma, a leading European pharmaceutical company in the joint-care health industry, is bringing to America its Arthicare product line, which helps provide joint pain relief. These supplements with collagen help maintain strong bones, cartilage and muscles.

"We offer supplements with hydrolyzed collagen and with UCII collagen. They both serve a purpose in helping to keep our joints and connective tissue healthy," said Joan Xiol Foret, the CEO of Peroxfarma, which is based in Barcelona, Spain. "Our research and development division worked hard to determine the correct ratio for each ingredient based on clinical studies to achieve maximum benefit."

"Studies have demonstrated that a daily dose of collagen helps maintain joints, bones and muscles," Xiol said. "We know American seniors are suffering from the aches and pains of growing older. That is why we developed the Arthicare product lines. Our goal is to make everyone healthier."

In addition to the Epaplus Arthicare product line, Peroxfarma offers a wide array of nutritional supplements, such as Epaplus Sleepcare, Epaplus Skincare, Epaplus Vigorcare, Epaplus Immucare, Epaplus Digestcare and Epaplus Vitalcare. These supplements help people suffering from sleep disorders, digestion problems and decreased libido.

For more information, check out Peroxfarma's website at peroxfarma.com/en.

