Perpetua Resources Announces Full Year 2023 and Recent Highlights

BOISE, Idaho, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) ("Perpetua Resources" or "Perpetua" or the "Company") announced today that its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which includes its audited consolidated financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023, was filed. For details, please see the Company's filings available on EDGAR and SEDAR.

Perpetua Resources' vision is to provide the U.S. with a domestic source of the critical mineral antimony, develop one of the largest and highest-grade open pit gold mines in the country and restore an abandoned brownfield site. Perpetua Resources is focused on advancing the permitting for the Stibnite Gold Project ("Stibnite Gold Project" or "Project") through the National Environmental Policy Act ("NEPA") process and construction readiness for the Project.

Full Year 2023 Highlights:

Zero lost time incidents or reportable environmental spills.

The 75-day comment period on the Supplemental Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Stibnite Gold Project concluded with more than 15,000 letters submitted in support of the Project.

Added to the Russell 2000® Index and the broad-market Russell 3000® Index.

Held 2023 Annual General Meeting and shareholders voted in favor of all proposals.

Published 2022 Sustainability Report, the Company's tenth annual sustainability report.

Signed definitized Technology Investment Agreement ("TIA") for critical minerals award of $24.8 million under Title III of the Defense Production Act ("DPA").

under Title III of the Defense Production Act ("DPA"). Clean Water Act Settlement Agreement with the Nez Perce Tribe filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho .

. Continued voluntary legacy waste cleanup and water quality improvement actions in historical Stibnite Mining District.

Appointed Vice President of Projects to lead the Stibnite Gold Project.

Awarded up to $15.5 million in DOD funding to demonstrate a fully domestic antimony trisulfide supply chain.

Recent Highlights:

Appointed mining veteran Jon Cherry as new President and CEO and to the Board of Directors.

as new President and CEO and to the Board of Directors. Appointed Jessica Largent, Chief Financial Officer, to the Board of Directors.

Received $8.5 million in cash from Franco-Nevada Idaho Corporation ("Franco-Nevada") through a new royalty agreement for net smelter return royalty on future payable silver production from the Project properties to Franco-Nevada.

in cash from Franco-Nevada Idaho Corporation ("Franco-Nevada") through a new royalty agreement for net smelter return royalty on future payable silver production from the Project properties to Franco-Nevada. Awarded additional conditional funding of up to $34.6 million under the TIA.

"Perpetua Resources finished 2023 with strong momentum after achieving significant permitting milestones and advancing the Stibnite Gold Project towards a construction decision with the support of government funding," said Jon Cherry, President and CEO of Perpetua Resources. "I joined Perpetua to build on the already strong foundation, and to lead the company's next phase of growth as we approach the end of the permitting process and advance towards construction. I am confident in the path forward for Perpetua and believe this project is uniquely positioned to be the next world-class development project in the United States with critical mineral production."

About Perpetua Resources and the Stibnite Gold Project

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States. Further advancing Perpetua Resources' ESG and sustainable mining goals, the Project will be powered by the lowest carbon emissions grid in the nation and a portion of the antimony produced from the Project will be supplied to Ambri, a U.S.-based company commercializing a low-cost liquid metal battery essential for the low-carbon energy transition. Perpetua Resources has been awarded a TIA of up to $59.4 million in DPA Title III funding to advance construction readiness and permitting of the Project. Antimony trisulfide from Stibnite is the only known domestic source of antimony that can meet U.S. defense needs for many small arms, munitions, and missile types. In addition to the company's commitments to transparency, accountability, environmental stewardship, safety and community engagement, Perpetua Resources adopted formal ESG commitments which can be found here.

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Note

Investors should be aware that full funding under the modified DPA TIA is subject to negotiation of the additional in-scope work and final availability of funds. Until the agreement is amended, the additional $34.6 million in funding will be unavailable. While Perpetua expects to enter into the modification in the first quarter of 2024, there is no assurance that we will be able to finalize the amendment on the expected timeline or at all. Additionally, funding under the DPA TIA is available only for the specified costs related to permitting, environmental baseline data monitoring, environmental and technical studies, and advancing construction readiness and is not available to fund the Company's costs under its Administrative Settlement and Order on Consent obligations and certain corporate expenses. Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding possible events, next steps and courses of action including environmental clean up actions by us and our contractors; ongoing funding and anticipated liquidity; our ability to comply with and obtain permits related to the Stibnite Gold Project; actions to be taken by the Department of Defense, USFS, the State of Idaho and other government agencies and regulatory bodies; negotiation of the definitized agreement and anticipated approval of reimbursement requests; our ability to successfully implement and fund the Project and the occurrence of the expected benefits from the Project; our and Ambri Inc.'s ability to perform under the supply agreement, which agreement is subject to certain conditions, including identification of one or more refiners to transform our antimony concentrate into antimony metal, and mutual agreement on certain material terms, including volume and pricing. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified by the use of words and phrases or variations of such words and phrases or statements such as "anticipate", "expect" "plan", "likely", "believe", "intend", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "potential", "could", "may", "will", "would" or "should". In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, Perpetua Resources has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that we will successfully negotiate a definitized agreement and that the full amount of the DPA award will be funded on the expected timeline; that the current exploration, development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Stibnite Gold Project can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner and that permitting and operations costs will not materially increase; that the review process under the NEPA (including any joint review process involving the USFS, the State of Idaho and other agencies and regulatory bodies) as well as the public review process and supplemental draft environmental impact statement will proceed in a timely manner and as expected; that we will be able to discharge our liabilities as they become due and continue as a going concern; that we will be able to obtain sufficient funding to finance permitting, pre-construction and construction of the Project and that all requisite information will be available in a timely manner. Forward-Looking Information are based on certain material assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Perpetua Resources to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. Such risks and other factors include, among other things, changes in laws and regulations and changes in the application of standards pursuant to existing laws and regulations which may result in unforeseen results in the permitting process; uncertainty surrounding input to be received from regulators and community stakeholders; risks related to dependence on key personnel; risks related to unforeseen delays in the review process including availability of personnel from the USFS, State of Idaho and other state, federal and local agencies and regulatory bodies (including, but not limited to, potential future U.S. government shutdowns); risks related to opposition to the Project; risks related to increased or unexpected costs in operations or the permitting process; risks that necessary financing will be unavailable when needed on acceptable terms, or at all, and that we will be able to continue as a going concern; risks related to the outcome of litigation and potential for delay of the Project, as well as those factors discussed in Perpetua Resources' public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and its Canadian disclosure record. Although Perpetua Resources has attempted to identify important factors that could affect Perpetua Resources and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business and liquidity, see the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's filings with the SEC, including Perpetua's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 26, 2024 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov and with the Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedar.com. Except as required by law, Perpetua Resources does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE Perpetua Resources Corp.