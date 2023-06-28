Perpetua Resources Begins Next Phase of Cleanup Activities at Historical Mine Site

Perpetua plans to relocate more than 300,000 tons of legacy mine waste to improve water quality.

Safe and successful mobilization of equipment and personnel marks the beginning of 2023 cleanup activities.

BOISE, Idaho, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) ("Perpetua Resources" or "Perpetua" or the "Company") and Iron Woman Construction and Environmental Services ("Iron Woman") successfully mobilized teams and equipment to site this week for the next round of voluntary legacy waste cleanup and water quality improvements in the historical Stibnite Mining District. This summer, Iron Woman has been engaged to help Perpetua Resources move more than 300,000 tons of legacy mine waste away from sensitive waterways on site and relocate it to areas where it can be more safely stored.

"Legacy restoration is a key pillar of our vision for Stibnite, and we believe our early cleanup work shows that responsible partnership with private industry can help improve environmental conditions at historical mine sites," said Laurel Sayer, CEO of Perpetua Resources. "Last summer, we made significant progress and we look forward to building upon that success with the help of Iron Woman and the many local contractors and employees coming to Stibnite this summer."

Early mobilization included transporting dump trucks, loaders, office trailers, water tanks and reclamation supplies into Stibnite via Warm Lake Road and Johnson Creek Road. In accordance with Perpetua's transportation best practices, oversized loads and sensitive loads were escorted to site with pilot cars. Equipment will stay at Stibnite until early fall, when this phase of work is expected to be complete.

"Safety is not something that happens by chance," said Sayer. "It requires constant planning, relentless dedication, and accountability. When it comes to safety, we hold our team to the highest standards because our community deserves nothing less and we expect the same from our partners. We also ask for the community's support and encourage people in the area to be mindful on the roadways near Stibnite this summer."

Cleanup efforts will center around removing legacy mine waste from three areas of site that parallel the East Fork of the South Fork of the Salmon River. The locations of the work sit outside the footprint of Perpetua's proposed Stibnite Gold Project and would be left untouched if it wasn't for the Company's voluntary cleanup efforts. A crew of approximately 30 individuals will be based at site in a pre-existing exploration camp to reduce the need for daily commuting.

Perpetua Resources and Iron Woman plan to keep community members informed about cleanup activities throughout the summer and information can be found on the Company's blog.

Cleanup activities this summer will be overseen by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Website: www.perpetuaresources.com

About Perpetua Resources and the Stibnite Gold Project

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States. Further advancing Perpetua Resources' ESG and sustainable mining goals, the Project will be powered by the lowest carbon emissions grid in the nation and a portion of the antimony produced from the Project will be supplied to Ambri, a US-based company commercializing a low-cost liquid metal battery essential for the low-carbon energy transition. Perpetua Resources has been awarded a Technology Investment Agreement of up to $24.8 million in Defense Production Act Title III funding to advance construction readiness and permitting of the Project. Antimony trisulfide from Stibnite is the only known domestic source of antimony that can meet U.S. defense needs for many small arms, munitions, and missile types. In addition to the company's commitments to transparency, accountability, environmental stewardship, safety and community engagement, Perpetua Resources adopted formal ESG commitments which can be found here.

