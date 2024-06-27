Perpetua Resources Publishes 2023 Sustainability Report

BOISE, Idaho, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) ("Perpetua Resources" or "Perpetua" or the "Company") released its 2023 Sustainability Report highlighting the Company's key achievements and progress in advancing its environmental, social and governance ("ESG") goals. The report, which is the Company's 11th annual sustainability report, provides disclosure of ESG topics and aligns with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") reporting framework for the Metals and Mining Industry.

"Perpetua Resources' 11th annual sustainability report demonstrates our commitment to doing business the right way," said Jon Cherry, President and CEO. "Global demand for responsible mineral production is only growing, and our approach to sustainability helps position the Stibnite Gold Project to be the only mined source of antimony in the country. I'm excited to share our performance in health and safety, environmental responsibility, and corporate governance, all of which are foundational to our long-term success."

2023 Sustainability Report Highlights:

142 months with no reportable spills

97 months with no lost time incidents

Approximately $8 million spent in Idaho in 2023; over $100 million since 2014

spent in in 2023; over since 2014 Continued early cleanup work to proactively address legacy water contamination

Continued Community Water Monitoring Program with the Stibnite Advisory Council

4,129 kWh of solar energy produced on site in 2023; 62,170 kWh solar energy produced on site since 2015

Team members volunteered 1,595 hours in the local community

Perpetua Resources' 2023 Sustainability Report provides an in-depth look at the Company's sustainability achievements over the last year, as well as the Company's efforts to provide the U.S. with a domestic source of the critical mineral antimony, develop one of the largest and highest-grade open pit gold mines in the country, and restore an abandoned brownfield site.

About Perpetua Resources and the Stibnite Gold Project

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States. Further advancing Perpetua Resources' ESG and sustainable mining goals, the Project will be powered by one of the lowest carbon emissions grid in the nation and a portion of the antimony produced from the Project will be supplied to Ambri, a U.S.-based company commercializing a low-cost liquid metal battery essential for the low-carbon energy transition. Perpetua Resources has been awarded a Technology Investment Agreement of $59.2 million in Defense Production Act Title III funding to advance construction readiness and permitting of the Project. Antimony trisulfide from Stibnite is the only known domestic source of antimony that can meet U.S. defense needs for many small arms, munitions, and missile types. In addition to the company's commitments to transparency, accountability, environmental stewardship, safety and community engagement, Perpetua Resources adopted formal ESG commitments which can be found here.

