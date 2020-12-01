Perpetua unlocks scalable omnichannel growth for brands with AI-powered optimization and intelligence for Instacart Ads

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Perpetua, a global leader in eCommerce advertising and intelligence software has added support for the North American leader in online grocery delivery - Instacart.

As of today, eCommerce brands can use Perpetua to set strategic Instacart Advertising goals (awareness, brand defense, market share growth, profitability) and rely on its AI-powered ad engine to execute tactically. Perpetua's Instacart Advertising software brings scalability to brands looking to achieve omnichannel reach and engagement across the buying journey.

"The shift to online grocery delivery is a trend that's here to stay" said Adam Epstein, VP of Growth at Perpetua. "We have become known for building the world's most sophisticated eCommerce advertising software, and are excited to bring that power to Instacart's Featured Product ads to further unlock profitable market share growth for the brands we serve."

Instacart provides consumers with a convenient and affordable way to have fresh groceries, household essentials and more delivered or picked up from their favorite local retailer in as fast as an hour. Today, Instacart partners with more than 500 national, regional and local retailers to deliver from nearly 40,000 brick and mortar stores across 5,500 cities in the U.S. and Canada.

Advertisers can now create, launch and optimize Instacart ads in seconds directly from the Perpetua dashboard. Perpetua's Instacart Advertising software features:

Automated, Goal-Based Campaign Creation: Perpetua users create goals, not campaigns. Goals allow precise targeting and budget allocation based on desired business outcomes. Whether you're just starting out, looking to grow market share or tailoring ads across brand, category and competitor segments, goals save you hours of time spent on manual campaign management.

Perpetua users create goals, not campaigns. Goals allow precise targeting and budget allocation based on desired business outcomes. Whether you're just starting out, looking to grow market share or tailoring ads across brand, category and competitor segments, goals save you hours of time spent on manual campaign management. Algorithmic Bidding and always-on optimizations: Maximize the efficiency of your ad spend by harnessing the power of AI to make the right bid, at the right time, on the most likely to convert keywords. Perpetua delivers always-on optimizations, with access to advanced levers and bid-adjustments for full control when you want it.

Maximize the efficiency of your ad spend by harnessing the power of AI to make the right bid, at the right time, on the most likely to convert keywords. Perpetua delivers always-on optimizations, with access to advanced levers and bid-adjustments for full control when you want it. Advanced Marketplace Intelligence: Get a unified view across omnichannel marketplaces, with clear visibility to the impact your paid media and online marketing has on achieving incremental growth.

"Instacart was an easy and natural marketplace for us to adopt." Said Jeff Wong, VP of Marketing at Country Archer Provisions, and Perpetua customer. "Their marketplace represents the intersection of brick and mortar and eCommerce for both shoppers as well as CPG brands. The combined power of Instacart's Featured Products with Perpetua's always-on optimizations ensures our advertising drives continued business growth."

About Perpetua

Perpetua provides growth optimization and reporting technology for the world's smartest eCommerce businesses. Through the platform, advertisers create goals based on strategy and leverage Perpetua's best in class, AI-powered optimization engine to execute tactically. Integrations with Amazon, Instacart and Google ensure brands achieve optimal reach and engagement across the full shopper journey, and provide unified performance intelligence for maximum visibility. Perpetua is venture-backed and headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Toronto, ON. To learn more, visit perpetua.io

