Perpetual Capital Partners Acquires Novatech, Inc.

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perpetual Capital Partners is pleased to announce that it has acquired Novatech, Inc., a leading provider of nationwide Managed Office Solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1998, Novatech has become a leader in offering comprehensive Managed Office Solutions to businesses throughout the U.S., including IT, print, cloud, and cybersecurity services, along with industry-leading hardware and automation software. Serving as a single point of contact for all technology needs, Novatech simplifies operations, maximizes productivity, and reduces costs for clients.

"We are excited to welcome Novatech to our family of businesses. This transaction aligns perfectly with our strategy to invest in high-quality companies with strong leadership and growth potential. We believe our long-term focus, corporate resources, and strategic expertise will help provide an expanded platform for Novatech to support its growth and serve its customers. We look forward to working closely with the Novatech team to accelerate their success," said Duncan Evans, CEO of Perpetual Capital Partners.

Dan Cooper, CEO of Novatech, added, "We are thrilled to join Perpetual Capital Partners. Their investment is a testament to the strength of our business and team. With their support, we are confident we can accelerate growth, expand capabilities, and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers. This partnership opens up exciting opportunities for our company."

Together, Novatech and Perpetual Capital Partners are committed to redefining the potential of Managed Office Solutions, ensuring businesses nationwide have access to innovative, efficient, and secure services that drive success and growth.

About Novatech, Inc.

Novatech, Inc., headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, is an award-winning provider of business technology solutions, specializing in Managed Office Services that streamline technology for businesses nationwide. Novatech offers a comprehensive portfolio of IT, print, cloud, and cybersecurity solutions, ensuring seamless technology integration so companies can focus on their core operations. As one single point of contact for all technology needs, Novatech maximizes productivity, data security, and uptime, eliminating the need for multiple vendors. Committed to innovation and exceptional customer experiences, Novatech transforms how businesses manage technology, ensuring seamless operations and superior support. For more information, visit novatech.net

About Perpetual Capital Partners

Perpetual Capital Partners, based in the Washington D.C. area, is the direct private investing arm of Perpetual Capital, a single-family office investment firm. Operating as a holding company with an evergreen capital base, which enables them to focus on long-term value creation without the constraints of a defined holding period, Perpetual Capital Partners makes control and minority equity investments in private businesses headquartered in the U.S. For more information, visit perpetualcapitalpartners.com

