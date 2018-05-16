CALGARY, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: PMT) – Perpetual Energy Inc. ("Perpetual", the "Corporation" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated April 2, 2018 were elected as directors of Perpetual. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its annual meeting of shareholders earlier today in Calgary, Alberta are set out below.
Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Perpetual:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Clayton H. Riddell
|
33,707,492
|
94.12
|
2,107,411
|
5.88
|
Susan L. Riddell Rose
|
33,758,518
|
94.26
|
2,055,088
|
5.74
|
Robert A. Maitland
|
33,794,821
|
94.36
|
2,018,785
|
5.64
|
Geoffrey C. Merritt
|
33,580,828
|
93.77
|
2,232,778
|
6.23
|
Donald J. Nelson
|
33,604,794
|
93.83
|
2,208,812
|
6.17
|
Ryan A. Shay
|
33,794,972
|
94.36
|
2,018,634
|
5.64
|
Howard R. Ward
|
33,604,348
|
93.83
|
2,209,258
|
6.17
Conference Call and Webcast
The live webcast and presentation from the annual meeting may be replayed at the following link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1660451/BE0D705418C5D60AC52F5397CB94513A.
About Perpetual
Perpetual is an oil and natural gas exploration, production and marketing company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Perpetual operates a diversified asset portfolio, including liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta, heavy oil and shallow natural gas in eastern Alberta, with longer term opportunities through undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta. Additional information on Perpetual can be accessed at www.sedar.com or from the Corporation's website at www.perpetualenergyinc.
The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perpetual-energy-inc-announces-election-of-directors-300649854.html
SOURCE Perpetual Energy Inc.
Share this article