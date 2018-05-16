Perpetual Energy Inc. Announces Election of Directors

Perpetual Energy Inc.

15:57 ET

CALGARY, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: PMT) – Perpetual Energy Inc. ("Perpetual", the "Corporation" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated April 2, 2018 were elected as directors of Perpetual.  The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its annual meeting of shareholders earlier today in Calgary, Alberta are set out below. 

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Perpetual:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Clayton H. Riddell

33,707,492

94.12

2,107,411

5.88

Susan L. Riddell Rose

33,758,518

94.26

2,055,088

5.74

Robert A. Maitland

33,794,821

94.36

2,018,785

5.64

Geoffrey C. Merritt

33,580,828

93.77

2,232,778

6.23

Donald J. Nelson

33,604,794

93.83

2,208,812

6.17

Ryan A. Shay

33,794,972

94.36

2,018,634

5.64

Howard R. Ward

33,604,348

93.83

2,209,258

6.17

Conference Call and Webcast

The live webcast and presentation from the annual meeting may be replayed at the following link:    https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1660451/BE0D705418C5D60AC52F5397CB94513A.

About Perpetual

Perpetual is an oil and natural gas exploration, production and marketing company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Perpetual operates a diversified asset portfolio, including liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta, heavy oil and shallow natural gas in eastern Alberta, with longer term opportunities through undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta. Additional information on Perpetual can be accessed at www.sedar.com or from the Corporation's website at www.perpetualenergyinc.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

