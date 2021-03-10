Perpetuuiti Expands North America Operations Releasing 3rd Generation Enterprise Resilience & Intelligent Automation Platforms - Shawn Blevins Joins as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perpetuuiti, global leader in disaster recovery and robotic process automation today announced expanded investments in North America with direct availability of their breakthrough Resilience Automation and Intelligent Automation platforms (IT Autonomics and Intelligent OCR & RPA), recognized by Gartner peer reviews with the highest ratings for IT Resilience Automation. Adding Shawn Blevins as Chief Revenue Officer for North America, formerly an executive from SAP, Oracle, Microsoft and Booz Allen Hamilton, Perpetuuiti is now available directly as well as from key consulting partners.

Perpetuuiti has a strong foundation in North America with Delta Airlines, Jet Aviation, and several mortgage firms and is the recognized global leader for Banks and Financial Services companies-most notably LIC Ltd, ONGC Ltd, ABSA Bank, ICICI Bank, YES Bank, First Gulf Bank, RHB Bank, State bank of India, Vodafone, Jio Telecom, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors to name a few.

"There's a difference between 'having a plan' and comprehensive assurance to execute digital transformation and process automation. We're all growing something, and our job is to help you protect it. We are seeing tremendous demand to make our Resilience and Intelligent RPA platforms available directly with support."

"With Shawn joining as CRO to support North America, now is the time for companies to raise the bar on what they should expect and demand for both Resilience Automation and Intelligent Automation."

Continuity Patrol, Continuity Vault, and Av3ar for AI-driven OCR and Robotic Process Automation are available now-representing the first time companies in North America can deploy true enterprise-wide Resilience and Intelligence Automation that is truly vendor independent and technology agnostic.

"The goal is 100% coverage across all the elements of an organization-giving our customers complete control of both their disaster recovery & RPA strategies-designed to greatly reduce IT costs and required resources," said Shawn.

Shawn Blevins remarked, saying, "Perpetuuiti is the most comprehensive Platform for Resilience Automation and Intelligent Enterprise Automation with IT Autonomics and integrated OCR with RPA. It's time companies in North America have access to the same unmatched capabilities to achieve digital transformation without disruption. This is a light-year ahead of what has been available."

Get more information or see a demo at https://ptechnosoft.com/North_America_CP or reach out to [email protected] for North America inquiries.

Since 2011 Perpetuuiti has pioneered innovative products for Fortune 500 global organizations across industry verticals like BFSI, High-Tech, BPM and Telecom with offices across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

