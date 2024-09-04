Perricone Farms Acquires Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company

Continuing a Legacy of Excellence to Drive Growth, Innovation, and Deliver World-Class Quality Products Globally

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perricone Farms , a premium craft juice company with deep roots in California's citrus industry, announced today its acquisition of Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company, an award-winning juice company based in Fort Pierce, Florida. The merger unites two of the highest quality and most trusted names in the juice industry, strengthens both brands, and enhances the ability to serve customers with excellence in quality and customer service coast-to-coast.

The combined company will be able to take advantage of bi-coastal production facilities, improve its delivery capabilities, expand product offerings, and leverage its additional scale to ensure juices reach customers with the same uncompromising quality they have come to know and love.

"We are excited to add Natalie's to the Perricone Farms family. Natalie's commitment to producing the highest quality products, combined with unmatched customer service, aligns with the core values we have been providing in the marketplace for years. Working together, we will be stronger and will be able to provide greater value to our customers," said Bob Rovzar, CEO of Perricone Farms. "This exciting merger offers new opportunities for growth and expansion, including entrance into new markets, developing innovative products, and strengthening relationships with customers, suppliers, vendors, and partners. Together, Perricone Farms and Natalie's are now better equipped to ensure the continued success and growth of both brands."

Over the decades, Perricone Farms and Natalie's Juices have become industry experts at procuring and producing the highest quality juices. By unifying these two entities, we strengthen our undisputed reputation for being the best premium juice provider in the food service and retail channel.

"The impressive growth that has driven the success behind the Natalie's brand for the past 35 years has been built on the brand loyalty and relationships we have established with our customers and consumers. We are forever grateful for the opportunity to serve them with the nation's best-tasting juice—not because it was our job, but because we loved doing it," said Natalie's CEO, Marygrace Sexton, who founded the award-winning juice company, named after her daughter, over 35 years ago. "We are excited for the future and the opportunities this partnership will provide our cherished Natalie's family. Natalie's has been built to last and will be providing you with authentic juices on a world-wide scale for generations to come."

With the foundations for both companies built on a shared vision and values that have existed for generations, the combined company will remain devoted to a legacy that has been rooted in tradition and a commitment to exceeding expectations in quality and customer service.

About Perricone Farms

Perricone Farms is the leading producer of premium craft juices in the country. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, the Company operates manufacturing facilities in Beaumont, California and Vero Beach, Florida. Perricone Farms was founded in 1994 by Sam Perricone, who was one of the largest citrus growers in the United States, along with his oldest son, Joe. Today, under the leadership of CEO Bob Rovzar, the Company continues to create delicious and healthy orange, grapefruit, lemon, lime, tangerine, and apple juices in both conventional and organic varieties as well as essential citrus oils. For more information, visit www.perriconefarms.com

About Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company

For over 35 years, our purpose-driven journey has been rooted in a commitment to procure and produce only the highest quality ingredients to create our line of exceptional and award-winning juices. A featured juice favorite amongst Good Housekeeping, Bon Appetit, Woman's Day and Clean Eating Magazine, we are dedicated to creating a world-class product and to providing an uncompromising tasting experience had by all. Natalie's award-winning line of juices continues expanding its reach coast to coast in the United States, in most major retailers, and globally in over 15 countries.

Natalie's unprecedented growth has landed the company a multi-year honor of the Inc. 5000 list and leads the juice category as a driving force in innovation while still maintaining its meticulous practice of minimal processing and minimal ingredients to ensure authentic freshness that is both nostalgic and unrivaled. Marygrace Sexton (a recent inductee of the SFA Hall of Fame), continues to lead and inspire the 2nd generation evolution of this woman-owned, family-operated company and creates impact in communities both local and abroad with her charitable efforts, non-profit organizations and unyielding passion for bringing clean-label juices and a source of optimum nourishment to families everywhere. Visit www.oijc.com

