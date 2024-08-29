Perricone MD Announces Jennie Garth as Brand Ambassador

The partnership with acclaimed actress, entrepreneur and advocate for healthy aging celebrates beauty from the inside-out and outside-in

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perricone MD, the pioneer in beauty from the inside-out and outside-in, begins a new chapter with acclaimed actress, entrepreneur, and advocate for healthy aging, Jennie Garth, as its Brand Ambassador. Jennie Garth's personal focus on wellness for over thirty years perfectly aligns with Perricone MD's core values, including its Three-Tier Philosophy consisting of a healthy, balanced anti-inflammatory diet, nutritional supplements, and advanced clinical skincare solutions. This collaboration leverages Jennie's long-standing affinity towards the brand and its founder, Dr. Nicholas Perricone.

Perricone MD Introduces Jennie Garth as Brand Ambassador

"We are honored to welcome Jennie Garth as Perricone MD's strategic brand ambassador," said Robert Koerner, President of Perricone MD. "Jennie's lifestyle and interests perfectly embody the Perricone MD holistic, Three-Tier Philosophy for healthy aging. She has been an active consumer of the brand for the past twenty years, making her the perfect partner to help us communicate our core belief that true beauty is radiant health. And Jennie has not only the trust from her community, who turn to her for authentic product recommendations and advice, she has a natural connection with our core 50+ consumer target."

"Since discovering Dr. Perricone in the '90s as a pioneer in healthy aging, I've counted on Perricone MD throughout my skincare journey. As a strong advocate for healthy aging and self-care, Perricone MD's approach to celebrating women being comfortable in their skin deeply resonates with me. I choose Perricone MD because they invest in powerful ingredients, cutting-edge research, and extensive efficacy testing to ensure exceptional results, which I have personally experienced. I'm eager to see where this partnership takes us and to share all the exciting developments that are on the horizon." – Jennie Garth

Perricone MD and Jennie Garth are united in their mission to changing the narrative around aging with this partnership and future collaborations. Starting in September, Jennie Garth will be representing the brand on QVC for key moments, bringing her notoriety and love for Perricone MD skincare to this core audience. Together, they are dedicated to transforming the way people approach skincare and self-care, advocating for a vision of aging that celebrates confidence at every stage of life.

About Perricone MD

For nearly 30 years, Perricone MD has been a holistic, three-tier skincare and wellness system. This consists of diet, essential dietary supplements and potent topical skincare solutions backed by powerful ingredients, cutting-edge research and extensive clinical and consumer studies.

Perricone MD was created by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, world-renowned author of New York Times bestseller, The Wrinkle Cure. Dr. Perricone's seminal work challenged the prevailing norms of the skincare industry with its visionary approach to aging and introduction to the advantages of a healthy lifestyle.

Perricone MD is driven by the pursuit of fearless innovation and a stubbornly uncompromising spirit of excellence. Good enough has never been good enough—a belief that drives our commitment to consistently deliver targeted results. We continuously seek the truth in unlocking the powerful science behind healthy-looking skin, from the inside-out and outside-in.

About Jennie Garth

Jennie Garth is an acclaimed actress, advocate, designer, and podcast host. She is widely recognized for her iconic role as 'Kelly Taylor' on Fox's groundbreaking series "Beverly Hills, 90210," which captivated audiences for ten seasons, and has since starred in numerous hit television series, including "What I Like About You" on The WB and "Mystery Girls" on ABC Family, as well as the 2019 Fox meta-reboot "BH90210," which she also co-created and executive produced. Garth has also appeared in more than nineteen television movies and authored her memoir, "Deep Thoughts from a Hollywood Blonde," in 2014. She currently hosts two popular iHeart Podcasts: "I Choose Me," where she explores meaningful conversations surrounding self-care and self-love, and "9021OMG!," her "BH90210" rewatch podcast with friend and former co-star, Tori Spelling. As a passionate entrepreneur and designer, Jennie recently launched her new clothing line, "Me by Jennie Garth", exclusively for QVC®, designed to empower women of all ages and body types. She also showcased her unique style and affinity for interior design on her home renovation series, "The Jennie Garth Project" for HGTV and through her QVC® home decor line, The BFF Collection, launched in 2023. Garth's commitment to leading a well-balanced, healthy lifestyle has only grown stronger since turning fifty, and she passionately champions the importance of prioritizing both physical fitness and mental wellbeing. She is a dedicated advocate for women's empowerment and continues to raise awareness for causes close to her heart, serving as the national spokesperson for the American Heart Association's 'Go Red for Women' campaign and in her ongoing support of philanthropic organizations including The Heart Foundation, Kids Vision for Life, Stand Up to Cancer, Water 4 All, and Feeding America.

SOURCE Perricone MD