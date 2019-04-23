Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Fragile Skin Therapy Honored As Best-Body Product For O, The Oprah Magazine's 2019 Spring Beauty O-Wards

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perricone MD is pleased to announce its multitasking powerhouse Cold Plasma Plus+ Fragile Skin Therapy has been named an O, The Oprah Magazine 2019 Spring Beauty O-Ward Winner in the "Best Body" category.

Cold Plasma Plus+ Fragile Skin Therapy is formulated with Perricone MD's proprietary liquid crystal delivery system which allows key ingredients, including growth factor peptides, micro hyaluronic acid and retinol to penetrate skin deeper and faster, while nourishing, strengthening and replenishing. The treatment dramatically promotes stronger, more resilient skin on the arms, shins and other fragile areas prone to damage or bruising. Ultimately, the treatment gives mature skin the care it needs for visible signs of youthful radiance.

Established in April 2008, O, The Oprah Magazine's Beauty O-Wards recognize the top beauty products in hair, skin, makeup and body each fall and spring. A board of judges, including industry experts in addition to a panel of O readers, vet thousands of noteworthy beauty products to find their perfect picks. The brand has been honored with seven consecutive O-Wards, previously within the Cold Plasma Plus+ portfolio for the Cold Plasma Plus+ Eye Advanced Eye Cream.

"We are incredibly proud of the Cold Plasma Plus+ collection and its success," said Perricone MD Chief Marketing Officer Robert Koerner. "We could not be more thrilled with the feedback from consumers and now the media. The product has performed better than we could have ever expected. We adore O, The Oprah Magazine and are honored to be a part of a publication that celebrates all women."

Cold Plasma Plus+ Fragile Skin Therapy is available now and retails for $99 in 6 fl oz. Additional products in the series include Cold Plasma Plus+ Advanced Serum Concentrate ($149), Cold Plasma Plus+ Eye Advanced Eye Cream ($110), and Cold Plasma Plus+ Neck & Chest Broad Spectrum SPF 25 ($89). The Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ collection is available at PerriconeMD.com, Sephora, Sephora.com, Nordstrom, Nordstrom.com, NeimanMarcus.com, ULTA Beauty and Ulta.com.

About Perricone MD

We Pick Up Where Nature Left Off.

For over two decades, Perricone MD has been based around a holistic, three-tiered anti-inflammatory skincare and wellness system. This consists of diet, essential dietary supplements and potent topical skincare solutions backed by some of the most powerful ingredients on the planet. Perricone MD was created by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, whose New York Times best-seller The Wrinkle Cure introduced the world to the benefits of an anti-inflammatory lifestyle. Perricone MD is driven by the pursuit of fearless innovation and a stubbornly uncompromising spirit of excellence. "We continuously seek the truth in unlocking the powerful science behind healthy-looking skin, from the inside out and outside in."

Perricone MD products feature some of the most potent ingredients on the planet that replenish the building blocks of healthy-looking skin, picking up where nature left off. The brand's award-winning patented sciences include: H2 Energy Complex, Nrf2 Antioxidant Support Complex, DMAE, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Vitamin C Ester, Acyl-Glutathione, and Neuropeptides. Perricone MD products are available on PerriconeMD.com, as well as Sephora, ULTA Beauty, Nordstrom, QVC, Dillard's, and other leading specialty stores in the US. Perricone MD products are also available in more than 34 countries around the world in prestige retailers.

SOURCE Perricone MD