Perricone MD Diversifies Cold Plasma Plus+ Portfolio With CBD

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raising the bar for CBD-infused luxury skincare, Perricone MD reveals its limited edition Cold Plasma Plus+ CBD Advanced Serum Concentrate to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of its cult-favorite Cold Plasma franchise. The new offering features 100 mg of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD) and the brand's proprietary liquid crystal delivery system, combined with additional Perricone MD favorite ingredients, to promote the 10 most visible signs of healthy, youthful-looking, calmed and soothed skin.

The skincare and wellness ingredient of the moment, CBD, is naturally derived from the hemp plant and works with skin's natural endocannabinoid system. In addition to delivering moisture, the ingredient yields calming and soothing properties, revitalizing stressed and problematic skin to bring an overall healthy, radiant, youthful-looking appearance. Thoughtfully sourced and extracted at its most potent form, Cold Plasma Plus+ CBD Advanced Serum Concentrate is formulated with the purest form of CBD, 99% isolate, unlike full-spectrum CBD which can contain other phytocannabinoids.

This isn't Perricone MD's first foray into the CBD category; as one of the pioneers in luxury skincare, the brand was one of the first to incorporate the ingredient into its repertoire. At the forefront was the release of CBx for Men in 2017, when the ingredient was not considered mainstream.

"I started researching CBD many years ago and noticed how effective the ingredient can be in neutralizing the aging process," stated Dr. Nicholas Perricone, M.D. "As a scientist and researcher, the pursuit has always been to innovate solutions that boost our skincare's natural processes. As one of the trailblazers of CBD-infused skincare, our formulas continue to push boundaries, moving the category forward."

Harnessing additional Perricone MD signature sciences, including Vitamin C Ester for brightening and smoothing benefits to visibly improve skin tone, and Omegas 3, 6 and 9 to visibly plump skin and strengthen its moisture barrier, this one jar does it all. Newly combined with the power of 100 mg of CBD – it now does it all and then some.

The results are a testament to the serum concentrate's efficacy. In clinical testing, 100% showed a significant improvement in fine lines and wrinkles, while 97% showed significant improvement in pore size.* Additionally, in consumer studies, 87% saw more radiance and improved texture. **

Cold Plasma Plus+ CBD Advanced Serum Concentrate (1oz) retails for $159 and is now available on PerriconeMD.com and ULTA Beauty/Ulta.com.

*Based on a clinical study on 30 women over 28 days.

**Based on a consumer study with 52 women over 28 days.

About Perricone MD

We Pick Up Where Nature Left Off.

For over two decades, Perricone MD has been based around a three-tier, holistic skin and wellness system. It consists of an anti-inflammatory diet, essential dietary supplements and potent topical skincare solutions backed by some of the most powerful ingredients on the planet. Perricone MD was created by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, whose New York Times best-seller The Wrinkle Cure introduced the world to the benefits of an anti-inflammatory lifestyle. Perricone MD is driven by the pursuit of fearless innovation and a stubbornly uncompromising spirit of excellence. "We continuously seek the truth in unlocking the powerful science behind healthy-looking skin, from the inside out and outside in."

Perricone MD products feature some of the most potent ingredients on the planet that replenish the building blocks of healthy-looking skin, picking up where nature left off. The brand's award-winning patented sciences include: H2 Energy Complex, Nrf2 Antioxidant Support Complex, DMAE, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Vitamin C Ester, Acyl-Glutathione, and Neuropeptides. Perricone MD products are available on PerriconeMD.com, as well as Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom, Dillard's, Lord & Taylor, Neiman Marcus, QVC and Sephora, and other leading specialty stores in the US. Perricone MD products are also available in more than 34 countries around the world in prestige retailers.

SOURCE Perricone MD

Related Links

http://perriconemd.com

