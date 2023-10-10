Perricone MD Expands and Innovates Their No Makeup Skincare Collection With Instant Blur Priming Moisturizer

News provided by

NV Perricone

10 Oct, 2023, 09:03 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perricone MD unveils a cutting-edge new launch within its bestselling No Makeup Skincare Collection, with the No Makeup Instant Blur Priming Moisturizer. This ultra-rich, moisturizing primer instantly and visibly blurs, smooths and preps the skin by minimizing the look of pores, redness, lines and wrinkles for a flawless, healthier-looking complexion. Used as the last step in your skincare regimen, when applied prior to makeup application, it creates a silky, smooth canvas and prolonged makeup wear.

Continue Reading
No Makeup Instant Blur Priming Moisturizer
No Makeup Instant Blur Priming Moisturizer

No Makeup Instant Blur Priming Moisturizer is comprised of a unique blend of ingredients that delivers visible results both instantly and over time. Alpha-Lipoic Acid (ALA), considered nature's most powerful antioxidant, is a fatty acid found in the human body that reduces the appearance of lines, wrinkles and enlarged pores over time. Natural Blurring Complex is a blend of moisturizing ingredients and minerals to provide an instant and lasting blurring effect by diffusing and reflecting light making skin look smooth and flawless for makeup application. Glycerin, a compound found in plants, helps smooth and moisturize the skin by protecting the moisture barrier.

No Makeup Instant Blur Priming Moisturizer provides real results that you can see. In consumer testing, 93% said it instantly controls shine and mattifies skin**, 90% said it creates an even base for makeup application*, and 83% said it blurs the appearance of imperfections, pores & redness**.
*In a consumer study of 87 women after 7 days.
**In a consumer study of 105 women after 28 days.

"The No Makeup Collection is held to the same standards as skincare. Each product in this collection is rooted in a skincare first, color second mindset," says Jennifer Trovel, Chief Marketing Officer. "The launch of the No Makeup Instant Blur Priming Moisturizer was our way to tactically extend our very successful Instant Blur into a new format and texture that not only delivers on what customers expect from a primer but also includes the added benefit of hydration. As a personal user of this product, the instant, visible results are incredible."

"We launched our original 'No Foundation Foundation' makeup franchise in 2012, with the philosophy that healthy skin should be seen, not covered," says Robert Koerner, President. "Eleven years later, with consumers still seeking the minimalist, natural look, we continue to embrace this 'skin first' ideal. Our new No Makeup Instant Blur Priming Moisturizer elevates the pre-makeup priming routine, with a multi-tasking formula that creates a perfect canvas while delivering true skincare results."

No Makeup Instant Blur Priming Moisturizer (1 US fl. oz. / $59) is now available on PerriconeMD.com and at major retailers.

About Perricone MD
For more than two decades, Perricone MD has been a holistic, three-tier skincare and wellness system. This consists of diet, essential dietary supplements and potent topical skincare solutions backed by powerful ingredients, cutting-edge research and extensive clinical and consumer studies.

Perricone MD was created by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, world-renowned author of New York Times best seller, The Wrinkle Cure. Dr. Perricone's seminal work challenged the prevailing norms of the skincare industry with its visionary approach to aging and introduction to the advantages of a healthy lifestyle.

Perricone MD is driven by the pursuit of fearless innovation and a stubbornly uncompromising spirit of excellence. Good enough has never been good enough—a belief that drives our commitment to consistently deliver targeted results. We continuously seek the truth in unlocking the powerful science behind healthy-looking skin, from the inside-out and outside-in.

SOURCE NV Perricone

Also from this source

Perricone MD Introduces New Hypoallergenic Clean Correction Collection

Perricone MD Introduces New Hypoallergenic Clean Correction Collection

Perricone MD continues its dedication to breakthrough skincare solutions with the launch of the Hypoallergenic Clean Correction Collection. This...
Perricone MD Expands Vitamin C Ester Collection with Two New Launches

Perricone MD Expands Vitamin C Ester Collection with Two New Launches

Perricone MD, the brand known for breakthrough, science-backed skincare solutions, has announced two new additions to its award-winning Vitamin C...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.