Perricone MD Expands Award-Winning High Potency Collection with Two New Formats

NV Perricone

16 Oct, 2023, 09:03 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perricone MD, the brand behind breakthrough, science-backed solutions, announces its latest additions to the award-winning High Potency Collection with the launch of Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 and Hyaluronic Intensive Hydrating Mask.

High Potency Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer SPF 30 & High Potency Hyaluronic Intensive Hydrating Mask
A new take on the brand's bestselling moisturizer, the High Potency Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer SPF 30 is now fortified with mineral-based sun protection against aging UVA and burning UVB rays. Also formulated with DMAE and vitamin E, this silky, lightweight moisturizer instantly hydrates while visibly smoothing and firming for a healthier, more radiant complexion. In clinical testing, 90% showed significant improvement in skin texture and tone*, 87% showed significant improvement in skin brightness and radiance*, and 75% showed a significant reduction in fine lines. *In a clinical study of 32 women after 8 weeks.

The High Potency Hyaluronic Intensive Hydrating Mask instantly nourishes with a burst of essential moisture, resulting in increased plumpness, smoothness and firmness. This rich, nourishing cream mask features our exclusive hyaluronic 4 + 2 complex, which combines 4 forms and 2 natural building blocks of hyaluronic acid, to help penetrate different layers of the skin for instant and long-lasting hydration. The mask also contains DMAE to instantly firm and protect against environmental aggressors, and shea butter for added moisturization. In clinical testing, 100% showed significant improvement in skin tone and texture*, 100% showed significant improvement in skin brightness and radiance*, 91% said it provides an instant boost of hydration**.
*In a clinical study of 32 women after 4 weeks.
**In a consumer study of 100 women after 28 days.

"Masks are often a step that is overlooked; however, masks challenge your skin and your daily skincare routine by addressing different concerns, ultimately resulting in instant and prolonged benefits," states Chief Marketing Officer, Jennifer Trovel. "With winter soon approaching, dehydration will make our new deeply nourishing cream mask, formulated with multiple forms of hyaluronic acid, the perfect addition to your regimen."

The High Potency Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer SPF 30 (2 US fl. oz. / $79, 0.5 US fl. oz. / $25), and High Potency Hyaluronic Intensive Hydrating Mask (2 US fl. oz. / $69), are available now at PerriconeMD.com and a variety of other retailers.

About Perricone MD
For more than two decades, Perricone MD has been a holistic, three-tier skincare and wellness system. This consists of diet, essential dietary supplements and potent topical skincare solutions backed by powerful ingredients, cutting-edge research and extensive clinical and consumer studies.

Perricone MD was created by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, world-renowned author of New York Times best seller, The Wrinkle Cure. Dr. Perricone's seminal work challenged the prevailing norms of the skincare industry with its visionary approach to aging and introduction to the advantages of a healthy lifestyle.

Perricone MD is driven by the pursuit of fearless innovation and a stubbornly uncompromising spirit of excellence. Good enough has never been good enough—a belief that drives our commitment to consistently deliver targeted results. We continuously seek the truth in unlocking the powerful science behind healthy-looking skin, from the inside-out and outside-in.

