Perricone MD Launches Chia-Powered Facial Oil and Cleansing Balm, Expanding Bestselling Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Collection

New Additions Proven to Deeply Nourish Skin While Reducing the Appearance of Wrinkles and Creases

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perricone MD, the brand known for breakthrough, science-backed skincare solutions, has announced two new additions to its award-winning Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Collection, the Chia Oil and Chia Cleansing Balm.

Perricone MD Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Chia Oil and Chia Cleansing Balm

These new innovations harness the power of the brand's patented Acyl-Glutathione, known as the body's master antioxidant, to target deep-set lines, creases, wrinkles and expression lines. Working together alongside an omega-rich vitamin F blend, comprised of chia, flax and macadamia seed oils, to visibly promote a healthy glow, increased suppleness and improved elasticity by intensely nourishing and protecting the skin's moisture barrier.

The Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Chia Oil is an intensely nourishing facial oil designed to soften the appearance of wrinkles and creases for a smoother, healthier-looking complexion. This nutrient-packed formula features skin-strengthening lipids to replenish the skin's moisture barrier to help visibly improve skin elasticity, plumpness and suppleness. With continued use, skin is left looking renewed with a youthful glow and radiance. In consumer testing, 94% felt smoother, healthier, more supple skin*, 91% saw renewed and radiant skin*, 89% showed significant improvement in skin hydration for 24 hours**.

The Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Chia Cleansing Balm is designed to cleanse, replenish and nourish dry skin for a radiant, healthier-looking complexion. The melt-away, non-greasy formula conditions skin while effectively dissolving and cleansing away dirt, debris, excess oil and makeup, including eye makeup. In consumer testing†, 97% said skin feels softer, supple and smoother, 96% said it deeply cleanses without stripping skin, 95% said it easily dissolves debris, dirt and impurity build-up.

"The new products joining the Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Collection are incredibly personal to me," states Chief Marketing Officer, Jennifer Trovel. "Ten years ago, I helped develop a product called Chia Serum, which quickly became a customer favorite. The new Chia Oil was inspired by the original and gives ode to the product I worked on all those years ago. Additionally, with the launch of the Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Collection in 2018, I always envisioned a cleansing balm joining the franchise. I am thrilled to finally see this product come to life and believe existing fans of the collection are going to love adding it to their routines."

"The Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Collection represents the very best of premium and potency," says Robert Koerner, President of Perricone MD. "With the introduction of a facial oil and cleansing balm, we not only wanted to complement the collection, but truly elevate the experience with two textures completely new to the Perricone MD portfolio."

The Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Chia Oil (1 US fl. oz. / $98) is available now, with Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Chia Cleansing Balm (3.4 oz. / $49) coming soon on PerriconeMD.com, Nordstrom.com, www.ECScottGroup.com, www.Bloomingdales.com, www.NeimanMarcus.com, LovelySkin.com, www.Macys.com, and www.Amazon.com.

*In a consumer study of 106 women after 28 days.

**In a clinical study of 28 women.

†In a consumer study of 99 women after 7 days.

About Perricone MD

For more than two decades, Perricone MD has been a holistic, three-tier skincare and wellness system. This consists of diet, essential dietary supplements and potent topical skincare solutions backed by powerful ingredients, cutting-edge research and extensive clinical and consumer studies.

Perricone MD was created by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, world-renowned author of New York Times best seller, The Wrinkle Cure. Dr. Perricone's seminal work challenged the prevailing norms of the skincare industry with its visionary approach to aging and introduction to the advantages of a healthy lifestyle.

Perricone MD is driven by the pursuit of fearless innovation and a stubbornly uncompromising spirit of excellence. Good enough has never been good enough—a belief that drives our commitment to consistently deliver targeted results. We continuously seek the truth in unlocking the powerful science behind healthy-looking skin, from the inside-out and outside-in.

SOURCE NV Perricone