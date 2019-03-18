Perricone MD Redefines Cosmetic Industry Standards With Relaunch Of No Makeup Skincare

In addition to enhanced formulas with even stronger skincare technology and improved product aesthetics, new shade palettes have been created for the No Makeup Foundation, No Makeup Foundation Serum and No Makeup Concealer. The formulas of No Makeup Bronzer, Blush and Highlighter have also been upgraded.

Inspired by Perricone MD's skincare credentials, the line contains its proprietary Neuropeptide, DMAE, Vitamin C Ester, Alpha Lipoic Acid and Acyl-Glutathione ingredients. No Makeup Skincare is designed to improve the appearance of skin's texture and tone over time, while instantly providing a beautiful, no makeup look. The formulas have also been boosted with ingredients like Daisy Flower Extract, a complex consisting of Persian Silk Tree and Holy Herb Extract, and a peptide blend.

"People are making a concerted effort to streamline their routines with multifunction products," said Perricone MD's Chief Marketing Officer Robert Koerner. "This is the perfect time to relaunch our No Makeup Skincare portfolio, with improved formulations, the most innovative pigments and updated, easier-to-shop packaging. The products feel and look great, and the skin-improving treatment benefits are second to none, giving our consumers the confidence to go without makeup if they choose."

No Makeup Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 20 ($60) and No Makeup Foundation Serum Broad Spectrum SPF 20 ($60) are each now available in 8 shades. The Foundation provides sheer coverage with a luminous, dewy finish, while the Foundation Serum creates semi-matte, buildable coverage. No Makeup Concealer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 ($35) comes in 5 shades, with medium to buildable coverage.

Perricone MD utilized a science and skincare-based approach to shade development with the Fitzpatrick scale, used by dermatologists to categorize skin types, tones and undertones. Advanced pigments recreated the tones most common to each type, as well as "neutral" undertones to suit a broader range. These high-tech pigments also reflect light, making the formulas highly adaptable ensuring a great shade match, even with fewer choices. While the pigments conceal and blur imperfections, they also reflect the natural hues of the wearer's skin, which makes the complexion look like a perfected version of the wearer's own, unique skin.

Rounding out the No Makeup Skincare portfolio is the No Makeup Instant Blur Skin Perfecting Primer ($55), No Makeup Bronzer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 ($35), No Makeup Blush ($35), No Makeup Highlighter ($35), No Makeup Eyeshadow ($35), No Makeup Mascara ($30), and No Makeup Lipstick ($30).

Perricone MD has proudly partnered with The Silver Women (www.thesilverwomen.com) as the faces representing the national relaunch of the refreshed No Makeup Skincare collection. Created by Simone Silverman, The Silver Women website presents a collection of interviews and stories reflecting the lives of women over 40 – women who are not afraid to reveal their ages and happy to share their experiences. Over the course of the relaunch, The Silver Women will release an 8-part interview series, highlighting the lives, accomplishments and passions of these 8 incredible and inspiring people.

Perricone MD will debut the new and improved No Makeup Skincare to top beauty industry professionals at The Makeup Show. Bringing together individuals from all over the world, The Makeup Show will kick off on March 23, 2019 in Houston, followed by New York, San Francisco and Chicago, providing exclusive access to education and industry networking. The brand will also be launching the PerriconePRO Program, a members-only interactive community featuring exclusive education and product discounts to accredited beauty professionals.

The expanded No Makeup Skincare product line is available at PerriconeMD.com, Sephora, Sephora.com, ULTA Beauty, ULTA.com, select Nordstrom locations, shop.nordstrom.com, Neimanmarcus.com, Dillard's, Dillards.com, select Anthropologie stores, anthropologie.com, as well as other leading specialty beauty stores in the US.

About Perricone MD

We Pick Up Where Nature Left Off.

For over two decades, Perricone MD has been based around a holistic, three-tiered anti-inflammatory skincare and wellness system. This consists of diet, essential dietary supplements and potent topical skincare solutions backed by some of the most powerful ingredients on the planet. Perricone MD was created by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, whose New York Times best-seller The Wrinkle Cure introduced the world to the benefits of an anti-inflammatory lifestyle. Perricone MD is driven by the pursuit of fearless innovation and a stubbornly uncompromising spirit of excellence. "We continuously seek the truth in unlocking the powerful science behind healthy-looking skin, from the inside out and outside in."

Perricone MD products feature some of the most potent ingredients on the planet that replenish the building blocks of healthy-looking skin, picking up where nature left off. The brand's award-winning patented sciences include: H2 Energy Complex, Nrf2 Antioxidant Support Complex, DMAE, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Vitamin C Ester, Acyl-Glutathione, and Neuropeptides. Perricone MD products are available on PerriconeMD.com, as well as Sephora, ULTA Beauty, Nordstrom, QVC, Dillard's, and other leading specialty stores in the US. Perricone MD products are also available in more than 34 countries around the world in prestige retailers.

