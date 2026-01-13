Perricone MD Relaunches the Neuropeptide Collection, Spotlighting Two Targeted Serums for Visible Lifting and Deep Wrinkle Reduction

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perricone MD today announces the relaunch of its Neuropeptide Collection, marking a new era of intelligent skincare engineered to visibly reduce the most advanced signs of aging. With nearly 30 years of research, clinically proven results, and a holistic philosophy rooted in beauty from the inside-out and outside-in, the reimagined collection delivers skincare with experience through formulas created to support skin shaped by time and expression.

Introducing Perricone MD's new Neuropeptide Deep Crease Serum & Eyelid Lift Serum

At the core of the collection is Perricone MD's long-standing expertise in neuropeptide science, an approach pioneered by founder Dr. Nicholas Perricone, one of the first to use neuropeptides in topical skincare for their high-performing benefits. These powerful, protein-like building blocks help unite surface cells and visibly reduce wrinkle depth. Formulated with the brand's most advanced neuropeptide technology and next-generation biotech ingredients, including biomimetic growth factor peptides, this targeted collection improves elasticity, lift, and contour in areas prone to sagging or creasing. Together, these precision-driven actives deliver visible results that honor both the skin and the story it tells.

The Neuropeptide Deep Crease Serum is designed for areas most prone to etched-in, repetitive movement, addressing frown lines, smile lines, nasolabial folds, and creases around the eyes, lips, and forehead. It works to smooth the appearance of deep-set wrinkles, improve surface uniformity, and reinforce the skin's look of density and structural resilience, particularly in high-movement zones. Plant Stem Cells, derived from a rare Swiss apple, work alongside the peptides to further promote thickness and support overall smoothness and resiliency.

The Neuropeptide Eyelid Lift Serum is an ultra-lightweight, fast-absorbing formula created for one of the most delicate and expressive areas of the face: the upper eyelid. It visibly smooths eyelid creases, crepiness, and uneven texture, while reducing the look of drooping or sagging lids. Over time, the eye area appears lifted, defined, and more awake. In addition to the core peptide technology, the serum features Perricone MD's patented Acyl-Glutathione, which helps to replenish fragile skin, reduce the look of creases, and reveal a smoother, more youthful appearance.

"The reimagined Neuropeptide Collection represents what Perricone MD has always stood for, skincare guided by experience, science, and results," said Lance Patterson, Global President of Perricone MD. "With decades of research behind our neuropeptide technology, this relaunch marks a new era of intelligent skincare designed to support skin as it evolves. These formulas are created to visibly lift, smooth, and define, addressing the realities of mature skin with precision, respect, and proven expertise."

The Neuropeptide Deep Crease Serum (1 US fl. oz. / $189) and Neuropeptide Eyelid Lift Serum (0.5 US fl. oz. / $129) are now available for purchase on PerriconeMD.com and select retail partners. Both products are suitable for all skin types.

About Perricone MD

For nearly 30 years, Perricone MD has been a holistic, three-tier skincare and wellness system. This consists of diet, essential dietary supplements and potent topical skincare solutions backed by powerful ingredients, cutting-edge research and extensive clinical and consumer studies.

Perricone MD was created by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, world-renowned author of New York Times bestseller, The Wrinkle Cure. Dr. Perricone's seminal work challenged the prevailing norms of the skincare industry with its visionary approach to aging and introduction to the advantages of a healthy lifestyle.

Perricone MD is driven by the pursuit of fearless innovation and a stubbornly uncompromising spirit of excellence. Good enough has never been good enough—a belief that drives our commitment to consistently deliver targeted results. We continuously seek the truth in unlocking the powerful science behind healthy-looking skin, from the inside-out and outside-in.

SOURCE Perricone MD