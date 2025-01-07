Perricone MD Unveils Groundbreaking Triple Retinol Renewal Face and Eye Serums in Exclusive Partnership with Brand Ambassador Jennie Garth

In a continued effort to redefine aging and wellness, Jennie Garth has trusted Perricone MD for years, praising the brand's innovative solutions and commitment to quality. As a vocal advocate for wellness and self-care, Garth shares her personal experience, attesting to the effectiveness of these new serums in her skincare routine.

The Triple Retinol Renewal face and eye serums feature Perricone MD's proprietary triple retinol blend, combining three distinct forms of retinol—encapsulated retinol, retinol ester and phyto-retinol—for effective delivery and absorption, ensuring potent, yet gentle results. This next-generation technology accelerates skin's natural cellular turnover, revealing visibly firmer, plumper and collagen-rich skin.

For the first time, Perricone MD enhances their signature retinol blend by incorporating coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10)—an antioxidant powerhouse that neutralizes and shields the skin from free radical damage. The result is a smoother, more resilient appearance with diminished visible signs of photo-aging, including fine lines, wrinkles and discoloration.

The addition of beta-carotene, a naturally derived form of vitamin A, stabilizes the potent retinol levels, reducing the look of redness and dullness to visibly deliver radiant, more even skin. The careful balance of these active ingredients ensures a gentle yet highly effective experience, allowing users to incorporate the serums into their daily routine—morning and night—without irritation, for visibly faster, more dramatic results.

"In an oversaturated market of retinol-based products, Perricone MD's Triple Retinol Renewal serums stand apart," said Jennifer Trovel, Chief Marketing Officer of Perricone MD. "These serums offer our most powerful concentration of retinol, delivering unparalleled efficacy while eliminating the irritation typically associated with traditional retinol formulas. This product addresses a key consumer concern, offering results without compromise."

Jennie Garth, an actress, entrepreneur and podcast host, shared her excitement about the new launch: "I'm thrilled to continue my journey with Perricone MD into the new year with these incredible serums. They've become essentials in both my morning and evening skincare routines. These are by far the gentlest retinol formulas I've ever used—no irritation, just results. My skin feels smoother, firmer and my skin has a natural glow like never before!"

The Triple Retinol Renewal Serum (2 US fl. oz. / $135) and Triple Retinol Renewal Eye Serum (0.5 US fl. oz. / $75) are now available for purchase on PerriconeMD.com, at Ulta, and select major retailers.

About Perricone MD

For nearly 30 years, Perricone MD has been a holistic, three-tier skincare and wellness system. This consists of diet, essential dietary supplements and potent topical skincare solutions backed by powerful ingredients, cutting-edge research and extensive clinical and consumer studies.

Perricone MD was created by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, world-renowned author of New York Times bestseller, The Wrinkle Cure. Dr. Perricone's seminal work challenged the prevailing norms of the skincare industry with its visionary approach to aging and introduction to the advantages of a healthy lifestyle.

Perricone MD is driven by the pursuit of fearless innovation and a stubbornly uncompromising spirit of excellence. Good enough has never been good enough—a belief that drives our commitment to consistently deliver targeted results. We continuously seek the truth in unlocking the powerful science behind healthy-looking skin, from the inside-out and outside-in.

About Jennie Garth

Jennie Garth is an acclaimed actress, advocate, designer, and podcast host. She is widely recognized for her iconic role as 'Kelly Taylor' on Fox's groundbreaking series "Beverly Hills, 90210," which captivated audiences for ten seasons, and has since starred in numerous hit television series, including "What I Like About You" on The WB and "Mystery Girls" on ABC Family, as well as the 2019 Fox meta-reboot "BH90210," which she also co-created and executive produced. Garth has also appeared in more than nineteen television movies and authored her memoir, "Deep Thoughts from a Hollywood Blonde," in 2014. She currently hosts two popular iHeart Podcasts: "I Choose Me," where she explores meaningful conversations surrounding self-care and self-love, and "9021OMG!," her "BH90210" rewatch podcast with friend and former co-star, Tori Spelling. As a passionate entrepreneur and designer, Jennie recently launched her new clothing line, "Me by Jennie Garth", exclusively for QVC®, designed to empower women of all ages and body types. She also showcased her unique style and affinity for interior design on her home renovation series, "The Jennie Garth Project" for HGTV and through her QVC® home decor line, The BFF Collection, launched in 2023. Garth's commitment to leading a well-balanced, healthy lifestyle has only grown stronger since turning fifty, and she passionately champions the importance of prioritizing both physical fitness and mental wellbeing. She is a dedicated advocate for women's empowerment and continues to raise awareness for causes close to her heart, serving as the national spokesperson for the American Heart Association's 'Go Red for Women' campaign and in her ongoing support of philanthropic organizations including The Heart Foundation, Kids Vision for Life, Stand Up to Cancer, Water 4 All, and Feeding America.

