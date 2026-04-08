Perrier-Jouët Named Official Champagne of the Metropolitan Opera, Unifying Champagne and the Arts

Perrier-Jouët and the Metropolitan Opera share storied heritages and over 200 years of commitment to the arts. The story of Maison Perrier-Jouët began in 1811 with Pierre-Nicolas Perrier and Rose-Adélaïde Jouët, a young couple united by their shared love of art, nature, and Champagne. This commitment rings true today as the House embarks on a new collaboration with the Metropolitan Opera, which has served as a vibrant home for creatives and visionary artists from around the world since its founding in 1883.

"We are proud to keep Perrier-Jouët's centuries of dedication to artistic collaboration and wine-making alive by aligning with partners who share our vision for honoring heritage while leading the future for arts," says Kristen Colonna, Vice President of Aged Spirits & Prestige Brand Portfolio at Pernod Ricard USA. "As a landmark of art and culture both in the US and globally, the Metropolitan Opera is the perfect collaborator to help us bring the wonder of Perrier-Jouët Champagne and its deep roots in nature, art and craftsmanship from our vineyards to the hearts and minds of opera house patrons."

As a hallmark institution for performing arts, each season the Met stages more than 200 opera performances in New York City with more than 650,000 people attending marquee performances annually. Throughout the years, it has engaged and put a spotlight on some of the most diverse and talented artists in the world, serving as home to creative expression for artists and patrons alike. Champagne has long been a marker of celebration and special occasions, both of which are synonymous with an elegant evening at New York City's landmark opera house.

As the Official Champagne of the Metropolitan Opera, Perrier-Jouët brings new hospitality offerings to the opera house this season in partnership with Patina Restaurant Group, including:

Perrier-Jouët x Orchestra Bar: Adorning the Opera House's gold ceiling and breathtaking Swarovski chandeliers, this season's revamp of the iconic Orchestra Bar features a striking new design inspired by Perrier-Jouët's signature anemone flower, a symbol of the House's floral style and enduring commitment to biodiversity.

Private Parterre Champagne Service: Included with the Met's VIP concierge services, patrons can now add a sparkling touch to their celebrations with Perrier-Jouët's exquisite Belle Époque range, served in an elegant presentation as part of private Parterre Box reservations

Bespoke Hospitality: Patrons are invited to skip the line and pre-order a glass of Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut to enjoy before the show or during admission from the Met's Grand Tier, Orchestra or Family Circle Bars. VIP bespoke offerings like curated champagne tastings can also be arranged at the iconic Grand Tier Restaurant.

Championing the Next Generation: Perrier-Jouët's support cascades to the Met's Young Associates program for patrons aged 21 to 45, designed to shape the future of opera and foster a deeper connection to the Met through exclusive, social and educational experiences: from pre-performance receptions to backstage tours, networking and more

"We are delighted to welcome Perrier-Jouët as the Official Champagne of the Metropolitan Opera," said Gilly Brierley, Assistant General Manager, Marketing and Communications. "Our organizations share a deep-rooted commitment to artistry, craftsmanship, and creating unforgettable experiences. This partnership enhances the magic of an evening at the Met, offering audiences an elevated way to celebrate the performing arts."

To learn more about Perrier-Jouët visit https://www.perrier-jouet.com/en-us and follow @PerrierJouet on Instagram. To get tickets for the Metropolitan Opera 2025-26 season visit https://www.metopera.org/season/tickets/.

ABOUT MAISON PERRIER-JOUËT

Maison Perrier-Jouët was founded in 1811 from a couple's shared love of nature and passion for art. From the start, they chose the Chardonnay grape variety as the signature of the House, defining the floral style which sets Perrier-Jouët champagnes apart. Today, art and nature remain an endless source of inspiration, guiding our every action and creation: the way we tend our vines, craft our wines, and share our vision of the world.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA®

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Skrewball Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; superior wines Kenwood Vineyards and Sainte Marguerite en Provence rosé.; and exquisite champagnes Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and is responsible for more than 1,000 jobs across the country. As 'Creators of Conviviality, we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees, and suppliers. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com

ABOUT THE METROPOLITAN OPERA

Under the leadership of Peter Gelb, the Maria Manetti Shrem General Manager, and Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer Music Director, the Metropolitan Opera is one of America's leading performing arts organizations and a vibrant home for the world's most creative and talented artists, including singers, conductors, composers, orchestra musicians, stage directors, designers, visual artists, choreographers, and dancers. The company presents approximately 200 performances each season of a wide variety of operas, ranging from early masterpieces to contemporary works. The Met has launched many initiatives designed to make opera more accessible, most prominently the Live in HD series of cinema transmissions, which dramatically expands the Met audience by allowing select performances to be seen in more than 50 countries around the world.

MEDIA CONTACT

Articulate Productions

Lauryn Bivens

[email protected]

SOURCE Maison Perrier-Jouët