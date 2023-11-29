Perrigo Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer for Notes

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) (the "Company"), a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products, today announced the early tender results of the previously announced cash tender offer (the "Tender Offer") by Perrigo Finance Unlimited Company, its wholly-owned finance subsidiary (the "Issuer"), to purchase its 3.900% Senior Notes due 2024 (CUSIP / ISIN Nos. 714295 AC6 / US714295AC63) (the "Notes") in a principal amount of up to $300,000,000. The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are set forth in an Offer to Purchase, dated November 10, 2023 (the "Offer to Purchase").

The aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 28, 2023 (the "Early Tender Date"), according to information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender and information agent for the Tender Offer, is set forth in the table below.

Title of

Security Issuer CUSIP

/ ISIN Nos.(1) Principal

Amount

Outstanding Tender Cap Aggregate

Principal

Amount

Tendered at

Early Tender

Date Aggregate

Principal

Amount

Expected to

be Accepted

for

Purchase(2) Percentage

of

Outstanding

Principal

Amount

Expected to

be Accepted

for

Purchase(2)(3) Proration

Rate(3) Total

Consideration(4)(5) 3.900%

Senior

Notes

due

2024 Perrigo

Finance

Unlimited

Company 714295 AC6 /

US714295AC63 $700,000,000 $300,000,000 $385,548,000 $300,000,000 42.86 % 76.32 % $983.75





(1) No representation is made as to the correctness or accuracy of the CUSIP or ISIN numbers listed in this press release, the Offer to Purchase or printed on the Notes. They are provided solely for the convenience of holders of the Notes.



(2) Subject to satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, the Issuer anticipates that Notes will be accepted for purchase in accordance with the terms of the Tender Offer on December 15, 2023.



(3) This figure has been rounded to the nearest hundredth of a percentage point for presentation purposes.







(4) Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes.







(5) Excludes accrued interest, if any, which will be paid in addition to the Total Consideration.



Holders of Notes who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their Notes on or before the Early Tender Date, and whose Notes are accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer, will be entitled to receive the Total Consideration, which includes an early tender premium of $30.00 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes. In addition, holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer will receive accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the date on which the Tender Offer is settled. Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, the Issuer anticipates that settlement of Notes accepted for purchase will occur on December 15, 2023.

The Tender Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 12, 2023, unless extended (such date and time, as the same may be extended, the "Expiration Date"). The time and date on or before which validly tendered Notes may be validly withdrawn expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 28, 2023. Holders may not validly withdraw any validly tendered Notes after that time and date, unless required by law.

The consummation of the Tender Offer is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions as set forth in the Offer to Purchase, including, among other things, the closing and funding of the Proposed Financing (as defined below) on terms reasonably satisfactory to the Company (the "Financing Condition"). As previously disclosed, to finance the Tender Offer, the Company, through a wholly owned subsidiary, is concurrently seeking to borrow $300,000,000 of incremental term loans under its existing senior secured credit facilities (the "Proposed Financing"), subject to market and other conditions. The Financing Condition is expected to be satisfied on or before December 15, 2023. The Issuer reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to waive any and all conditions to the Tender Offer with respect to the Notes.

Since the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Date exceeds the Tender Cap, Notes tendered after the Early Tender Date and on or prior to the Expiration Date will not be purchased pursuant to the Tender Offer and the principal amount of Notes expected to be accepted for purchase will be prorated, on the terms and subject to the conditions described in the Offer to Purchase. Based upon the aggregate principal amount of Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn, the proration rate is approximately 76.32%.

The Issuer's obligations to accept any Notes tendered and to pay the applicable consideration for them are set forth solely in the Offer to Purchase. This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any Notes. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The Tender Offer is made only by, and pursuant to the terms of, the Offer to Purchase, and the information in this press release is qualified by reference to the Offer to Purchase. Subject to applicable law, the Issuer may amend, extend, waive conditions to or terminate the Tender Offer.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is the Dealer Manager for the Tender Offer. Persons with questions regarding the Tender Offer should contact J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at (866) 834-4666 (toll-free) or (212) 834-4087 (collect). Requests for copies of the Offer to Purchase should be directed to D.F. King & Co., Inc., the Tender and Information Agent for the Tender Offer, at (212) 269-5550 (banks and brokers), (800) 290-6432 (toll-free) or email at [email protected].

