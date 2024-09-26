DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO), a leading global provider of Consumer Self-Care Products, today announced a new brand partnership: Good Start®1 and Dr. Brown's®2 infant formula solutions. Good Start®, a trusted infant formula brand for over 50 years, and Dr. Brown's®, makers of the No. 1 pediatrician-recommended baby bottle in the U.S.3, share a long-time mission of creating confident feeding experiences for families.

Perrigo Announces Good Start® and Dr. Browns® Brand Partnership and Launch of Infant Formula Portfolio

The new Good Start® | Dr. Brown's™ portfolio will offer the same trusted infant formula products as the existing Soothe Pro™ and Gentle Pro™, now with refreshed packaging to celebrate the launch of the new partnership. Good Start® | Dr. Brown's™ infant formulas offer complete nutrition specially formulated for tolerance concerns.

Perrigo Executive Vice President and President of Consumer Self-Care Americas, Triona Schmelter commented, "We are delighted to announce this branded infant formula partnership with the exceptional team at Dr. Brown's®. Formula tolerance issues are the top reason for parents and caregivers to switch formulas 4, and bringing these two trusted infant brands together helps families confidently navigate their baby's formula-feeding journey. This new and innovative Good Start® and Dr. Brown's® partnership epitomizes Perrigo's blended-branded strategy dedicated to consumer led innovation."

"For 25 years, Dr. Brown's® has made innovative feeding products that are trusted by parents and caretakers throughout the world to promote good health and optimal nutrition for babies and toddlers," said Scott Rhodes, Chief Operating Officer at Dr. Brown's®. "Now, by partnering with Good Start ®, we're thrilled to add another offering families can choose to include as part of their feeding journey."

The Good Start® | Dr. Brown's™ infant formula line includes:

Soothe Pro™ infant formula: Formulated with probiotic L. reuteri and helps reduce fussiness with the first bottle. 5 It provides complete nutrition for babies experiencing gas, fussiness and spit-ups.

and helps reduce fussiness with the first bottle. It provides complete nutrition for babies experiencing gas, fussiness and spit-ups. Gentle Pro™ infant formula: Provides complete nutrition and promotes easy digestion and softer stools. 6 Gentle Pro™ includes the probiotic B. lactis , a gut-friendly probiotic like the ones found in breast milk.

Gentle Pro™ includes the probiotic , a gut-friendly probiotic like the ones found in breast milk. Soy-ease Pro™ infant formula: Milk and lactose-free, made with 100% plant-based proteins. Provides complete nutrition for babies with fussiness and gas due to milk or lactose sensitivity.

Good Start® and Dr. Brown's® are dedicated to supporting parents, caregivers and the medical community by supporting optimal nutrition solutions.

For more information about Good Start® | Dr. Brown's™ formulas, please visit www.goodstartbaby.com. The formulas are now available in major retailers including Walmart, Amazon, Kroger and others.

1GOOD START is a registered trademark used under license from Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

2Dr. Brown's is a trademark used under license from the Dr. Brown's Company

3 IQVIA Health ProVoice Survey 2023

4 Infant formula category brand tracking 2023, August 2023, Ravel.

5Study results among parents of fussy infants. Czerkies L, et al. Int J Pediatr. 2018:4676758

6Compared to intact protein formulas. Czerkies L, et al. Int J Pediatr. 2018:4676758

About Good Start® | Dr. Brown's™ Infant Formula Solutions

Good Start® | Dr. Brown's™ infant formula provides parents with high-quality, trusted infant formulas to create confident feeding experiences. Understanding how stressful it can be when a baby suffers from fussiness, spit-up, gas and more, Good Start® | Dr. Brown's™ infant formula solutions aim to help parents get back to the good parts of parenting with tolerance-focused solutions. Good Start® | Dr. Brown's™ Gentle Pro™ and Soothe Pro™ infant formulas are unique with gut-friendly probiotics, 100% whey proteins, free from casein curdling and made using an advanced two-step hydrolysis process, which breaks down intact proteins to make them easier to digest. For more information, visit www.goodstartbaby.com.

About Dr. Brown's Company

Dr. Brown's® is dedicated to providing well-designed, healthful feeding products for babies. The Dr. Brown's® lines of baby bottles, breastfeeding products, pacifiers, teethers, training cups, solid feeding and baby care products are regarded for their technology and function. Dr. Brown's® bottles have won 17 consecutive Parents/American Baby awards. The Dr. Brown's® Anti-Colic Options+™ bottles earned "Best Glass Bottle" in the 2024 Parents Magazine Best for Baby Awards, and Dr. Brown's® as a brand won "Best Bottle Brand" in the 2024 What to Expect Feeding Awards. Dr. Brown's® products are available at baby specialty and online retailers worldwide. For more information, visit drbrownsbaby.com.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) is a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Visit Perrigo online at www.perrigo.com.

Perrigo Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements." These statements relate to future events or the Company's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, including those caused or exacerbated by armed conflict, trade and other economic sanctions and/or disease; general economic, credit, and market conditions; customer acceptance of new products; competition from other industry participants; pricing pressures from customers and consumers; ongoing or future government investigations and regulatory initiatives; uncertainty regarding the Company's ability to obtain and maintain its regulatory approvals; potential costs and reputational impact of product recalls or sales halts; and the Company's ability to execute and achieve the desired benefits of the brand partnership described herein. These and other important factors, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as the Company's subsequent filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Dr. Brown's Media Contact

Kara Hamstra, Senior Director, The Agency at Sikich, E-mail: [email protected]

Perrigo Media Contact

Madeline Nance, DJE Holdings, E-mail: [email protected]

Perrigo Investor Contact

Bradley Joseph, Vice President, Global Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, (269) 686-3373,

E-mail: [email protected]

Nicholas Gallagher, Senior Manager, Global Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, (269) 686-3238,

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Perrigo Company plc