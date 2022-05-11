PERRIGO ANNOUNCES PLANNED LEADERSHIP SUCCESSION

Mr. Eduardo G. Bezerra named EVP, Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Todd Kingma to retire after 19 years of service; Ms. Kyle L. Hanson to be named EVP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

DUBLIN, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO), a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care products, today made two announcements regarding the planned succession of its executive leadership team. Mr. Eduardo Bezerra has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective May 16, 2022, succeeding Mr. Ray Silcock, who previously announced his intent to retire. Mr. Silcock will serve in an advisory capacity until his retirement on July 15, 2022. The Company also announced the planned retirement of Mr. Todd Kingma, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Ms. Kyle Hanson has been named Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary effective June 1, 2022, at which point Mr. Kingma will serve in an advisory capacity until his retirement on August 31, 2022.

Perrigo President and CEO, Murray S. Kessler commented, "The appointments of Kyle and Eduardo are a key part of the next phase of Perrigo's consumer self-care strategy. They represent the next generation of Perrigo leaders who will help 'Optimize and Accelerate' the newly transformed organization. They both have the passion and experience that embody 'The Perrigo Advantage', and I am confident that their diverse perspectives and deep experience will contribute to Perrigo's success. By focusing on our supply chain reinvention, successfully integrating HRA Pharma, growing gross margins, driving innovation and continually improving our organization and culture, the path ahead for Perrigo is clear, and we have the leadership to make it happen."

Mr. Eduardo Bezerra Named Chief Financial Officer

Bezerra joins Perrigo from Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE: FDP), where he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He previously served in multiple finance, as well commercial and strategy positions with increasing responsibility at Monsanto Company for over 20 years, before the company was acquired by Bayer AG, when he took the lead on all finance-related integration matters.

Kessler continued, "We are excited to have Eduardo join Perrigo with his extensive experience leading finance functions and growing margins at fast-moving consumer goods companies. In addition, he previously implemented global finance shared services structures, managed large integration processes, in addition to his deep international experience, having led teams across all 5 continents. I look forward to closely working with Eduardo on driving operational excellence through our Supply Chain Reinvention program and strengthening our balance sheet through working capital improvements and value-driving capital allocation."

Mr. Bezerra said, "I am excited to join Perrigo and help the company profitably and sustainably turn its consumer self-care vision into a reality. It is a privilege to join Perrigo's executive team and to partner with its talented finance organization, to advance the Company's powerful strategy while building value for shareholders."

Mr. Todd Kingma Announces Retirement

Kessler said, "On behalf of the Board of Directors and leadership team, I would like to thank Todd for his valued leadership and significant contributions over his 19 years at Perrigo. Todd had considered retiring sooner, but at my and the Board's request, he agreed to stay until the major uncertainties challenging the company were resolved. And I am proud that he did just that. Todd has been a trusted voice to me and the Board, and a key contributor to the senior leadership of Perrigo, helping guide the Company through many successes, including, most recently, our transformation to a leading self-care company and the resolution of the Irish Tax assessment. I am grateful for Todd's many contributions to Perrigo and am delighted to see him retire as the winner he is. I also appreciate that he has agreed to stay on as an advisor until the end of the summer to ensure a seamless transition with our new General Counsel."

Commenting on his planned retirement, Mr. Kingma noted, "I am extremely grateful for my career at Perrigo. It has been a privilege to serve and work closely with the many incredible people at Perrigo. I am pleased that Kyle will be joining Perrigo and believe that she is the right person to lead Perrigo's talented Legal and Compliance team. I look forward to working closely with Kyle over the coming months to ensure a seamless transition."

Ms. Kyle Hanson Named General Counsel and Secretary

Ms. Hanson is a highly skilled lawyer, with nearly 25 years of experience as counsel for consumer-focused companies. She spent the last four years at Wolverine Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), where she served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary. Prior to Wolverine, Ms. Hanson served for 20 years in various roles of increasing responsibility, including as General Counsel, at The Buckle (NYSE: BKE).

"As part of the next generation of Perrigo leaders, Kyle's extensive experience in the consumer industry will provide valuable perspective and insight to the Company," said Kessler. "Kyle not only brings consumer expertise, passion and strong judgement, she is also an experienced litigator that will help Perrigo further reduce uncertainty."

Ms. Hanson commented, "I am honored for the opportunity to join such a great company at a perfect time in its storied history. I look forward to a smooth transition with Todd and am excited to help advance Perrigo's purposeful self-care vision."

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) is a leading provider of Quality, Affordable Self-Care Products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Led by its consumer self-care strategy, Perrigo is the largest store brand OTC player in the U.S. in the categories in which it competes through more than 9,000 SKUs under customer 'own brand' labels. Additionally, Perrigo is a Top 10 OTC company by revenue in Europe, where it markets more than 200 branded OTC products throughout 28 countries. Visit Perrigo online at www.perrigo.com.

