PERRIGO ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF A SENIOR NOTES OFFERING BY ITS FINANCE SUBSIDIARY, PERRIGO FINANCE UNLIMITED COMPANY

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrigo Company plc ("Perrigo" or the "Company") (NYSE: PRGO) today announced the closing of a registered public offering by Perrigo Finance Unlimited Company, an indirect wholly-owned finance subsidiary of Perrigo (the "Issuer"), of $715 million aggregate principal amount of the Issuer's 6.125% Senior Notes due 2032 (the "USD Notes") and €350 million aggregate principal amount of the Issuer's 5.375% Senior Notes due 2032 (the "Euro Notes" and together with the USD Notes, the "Notes"). The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Perrigo and its subsidiaries that provide guarantees under Perrigo's credit facilities.

Perrigo estimates that the total net proceeds of the offering will be approximately $1,076 million, after underwriting fees and offering expenses payable by the Issuer.

Perrigo intends to use the net proceeds of the Notes offering to fund the redemption of all of the Issuer's 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2026 (the "2026 Notes") and prepay a portion of the Term B Loans outstanding under Perrigo's credit facilities and to pay fees and expenses in connection with the foregoing.

BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo Securities, Morgan Stanley and HSBC are the joint book-running managers for the USD Notes. BofA Securities, HSBC and J.P. Morgan are the active joint book-running managers for the Euro Notes.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement relating to the offering and the accompanying base prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department at [email protected] or toll-free at (800) 294-1322.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) is a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed.

