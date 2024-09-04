Perrigo Appoints Industry Veteran, Charles Atkinson, as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

Atkinson joins Perrigo from Haleon plc, where he previously served as Interim General Counsel

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO), a leading global provider of Consumer Self-Care Products, today announced the appointment of Charles Atkinson as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary. He is a skilled lawyer with nearly 25 years of experience, mostly within the regulated consumer self-care industry.

President and CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor commented, "I am very excited to welcome Charles to the Perrigo leadership team. His strategic insights, deep understanding of global regulatory landscapes and intellectual property background will be instrumental as we continue to consumerize our business. I am confident that Charles will play a vital role in advancing our One Perrigo vision as we continue to provide trusted self-care products to consumers around the world."

Mr. Atkinson joins Perrigo after a successful career at Haleon plc and its prior parent, GSK plc, most recently serving as Interim General Counsel for Haleon. During his 20-plus year combined tenure at Haleon/GSK, Mr. Atkinson successfully advised across numerous transactions and integrations, including the creation of Haleon and subsequent separation from its parent shareholders GSK and Pfizer. He has also served as global head of corporate legal and was lead counsel for various parts of the self-care business, including supply chain, R&D and innovation, business development, and intellectual property. This included managing the lifecycle of regulated healthcare products, advising GSK's largest self-care business and providing counsel for product development, including leading the switch for Flonase® to over-the-counter status. He obtained his law degree from University College London.

"I am thrilled to join Perrigo at such an exciting time," said Atkinson. "Together with the talented team, I am confident that we will further elevate the Company's position as a leader in the consumer self-care industry. I look forward to working closely with the entire Perrigo team to deliver value to our stakeholders."

Todd Kingma, who came out of retirement to serve as Interim Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary, will work with Mr. Atkinson through a transitionary period. Mr. Kingma's intimate knowledge of Perrigo and its global team will allow for a highly seamless transition.

Lockwood-Taylor commented, "We greatly appreciate Todd for his willingness to step in and provide leadership continuity as well as steady guidance on all legal matters. We wish him all the best as he resumes his retirement."

