Perrigo Celebrates National Store Brand Month by Spotlighting Smarter Over-the-Counter Health and Self-Care Choices

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As households reset routines and budgets at the start of the New Year, Perrigo Company PLC is celebrating National Store Brand Month by spotlighting the role store brand over-the-counter (OTC) health and self-care products play in delivering accessible, high-quality healthcare solutions for families nationwide. Established by the Private Label Manufacturers Association, National Store Brand Month underscores the value of store brand products, aligning with Perrigo's focus on expanding access to its trusted solutions.

Perrigo is a leading manufacturer and strategic partner behind store brand OTC products, partnering with national and regional retailers to develop OTC and self-care solutions sold under retailers' own private labels. Available across major retail channels and at consumers' local retailers, these products provide trusted alternatives to national name brands across essential self-care categories. According to the Private Label Manufacturers Association, consumers have an average 25%-30% retail price savings in these categories* – from pain relief and allergy care to cold, cough and flu treatments and digestive health aids.

Perrigo's store brand OTC products contain the same active ingredients and meet the same U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) standards as their national name brand counterparts, offering consumers reliable relief at a lower cost without compromising quality. Through its long-standing partnerships with retailers, Perrigo helps expand access to effective, affordable self-care options across communities nationwide.

As cold and flu season peaks, Perrigo encourages consumers to proactively prepare by stocking their medicine cabinets with essential store brand OTC products, including pain relievers such as ibuprofen and acetaminophen, cough suppressants and decongestants. Planning ahead not only helps ensure quick access to relief when symptoms strike but also supports smarter, more cost-conscious healthcare decisions.

Through its National Store Brand Month efforts, Perrigo aims to increase awareness and understanding of store brand OTC health and self-care options, empowering consumers to make confident choices that support everyday health and wellness without added financial strain.

For more information about Perrigo and its store brand over-the-counter solutions, visit www.perrigo.com or your favorite retailer website.

*Source: Private Label Manufacturers Association (Dec 17, 2025).

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc is a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed.

