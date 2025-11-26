Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Perrigo Company plc ("Perrigo" or the "Company") (NYSE: PRGO).

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between February 27, 2023 and November 4, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the infant formula business acquired from Nestlé suffered from significant underinvestment in maintenance, operational improvements, and repairs; (2) that Perrigo needed to make substantial capital and operational expenditures above the Company's outwardly stated cost estimates to remediate the infant formula business; (3) that there were significant manufacturing deficiencies in the facility for the Company's infant formula business; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results, including earnings and cash flow, were overstated; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

