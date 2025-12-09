Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with losses related to Perrigo Company plc ("Perrigo" or the "Company") (NYSE: PRGO) have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN PERRIGO COMPANY PLC (PRGO), CLICK HERE BEFORE JANUARY 16, 2026 (THE LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ONGOING SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between February 27, 2023 and November 4, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the infant formula business acquired from Nestlé suffered from significant underinvestment in maintenance, operational improvements, and repairs; (2) that Perrigo needed to make substantial capital and operational expenditures above the Company's outwardly stated cost estimates to remediate the infant formula business; (3) that there were significant manufacturing deficiencies in the facility for the Company's infant formula business; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results, including earnings and cash flow, were overstated; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.





Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

Email us at: [email protected]

Call us at: 310-914-5007

Visit our website at: www.frankcruzlaw.com

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles