Perrigo Company plc Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

The Company expects calendar year 2018 reported diluted EPS to be in the range of $2.90 to $3.30 ; reconfirms calendar year 2018 adjusted diluted EPS range of $5.05 to $5.45 ; see Guidance section below for detail

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE; TASE: PRGO) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Additional first quarter reported results: Reported operating margin in the CHC Americas segment was 18.8%.

Perrigo President and CEO, Uwe Roehrhoff commented, "Our unique business model once again delivered results in challenging end markets evidenced by year-over-year first quarter adjusted net income growth of 18.8% and adjusted diluted EPS growth of 20.6%. The CHC Americas team drove net sales growth of 3.0% on a constant currency basis with adjusted operating margin of 21.4% highlighted by a relatively strong cough cold season in the U.S. Net sales in the CHC International segment grew 1.4% on an organic constant currency basis, excluding $22 million in net sales from the exited Russian and unprofitable distribution businesses in 2017, and achieved strong operating results. Our RX Pharmaceuticals ("RX") segment continues to perform in a challenging market. First quarter net sales in RX were slightly lower than the prior year and adjusted operating margin was 39.9% as R&D investments increased versus last year. Finally, our durable platforms once again delivered strong cash flow conversion to adjusted net income, which we utilized to repurchase approximately 1.3 million shares in the quarter."

Mr. Roehrhoff continued, "We remain focused on delivering our consolidated 2018 net sales and adjusted EPS guidance ranges previously communicated. Our consumer-facing businesses are on track to meet their financial goals amid soft consumer trends and we have increased our adjusted operating margin expectation in the CHC International segment due to ongoing operational initiatives. Balanced against this increase, we have adjusted our expectations for the RX segment due primarily to a supply disruption of a key new product, which we are working to bring back to market in the fourth quarter of this year. We are making progress with our value creation roadmap and look forward to discussing the conclusions later this year."

Refer to Tables I - VI at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the current year and prior year periods and additional non-GAAP information. The Company's reported results are included in the attached Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, Balance Sheets and Statements of Cash Flows.

First Quarter Results

Perrigo Company plc (in millions, except earnings per share amounts, unaudited) (see the attached Tables I - VI for reconciliation to GAAP numbers)







First Quarter

Ended

First Quarter

Ended

YoY

Constant

Currency

3/31/2018

4/1/2017

% change

% Change Reported Net Sales $1,217

$1,194

1.9%

(2.3)% Reported Net Income $81

$72

12.9%



Reported Diluted Earnings per Share $0.57

$0.50

14.6%



Reported Diluted Shares 141.4

143.6

(1.5)%



















Adjusted Net Income $178

$150

18.8%



Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $1.26

$1.05

20.6%





Reported net sales for the first quarter of calendar year 2018 were $1.2 billion, which included new product sales of $41 million and discontinued products of $8 million. Net sales grew 1.6% compared to the prior year excluding the year-over-year effect of: 1) $22 million in net sales from the exited Russian and unprofitable distribution businesses in 2017 in the CHC International segment, 2) net sales from the divested Israel API business of $19 million, and 3) favorable foreign currency movements of $45 million.

Reported net income was $81 million, or $0.57 per diluted share versus net income of $72 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, in the prior year. Excluding charges as outlined in Table I, first quarter 2018 adjusted net income was $178 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, versus adjusted net income of $150 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

Segment Results

Consumer Healthcare Americas ("CHCA") Segment (in millions, unaudited) (see the attached Tables I - VI for reconciliation to GAAP numbers)















First Quarter

Ended

First Quarter

Ended

YoY

Constant

Currency

3/31/2018

4/1/2017

% change

% Change Reported Net Sales $602

$583

3.2%

3.0% Reported Gross Profit $200

$188

6.4%



Reported Gross Margin 33.3%

32.3%

100 bps



Reported Operating Income $113

$75

50.7%



Reported Operating Margin 18.8%

12.9%

590 bps



















Adjusted Gross Profit $211

$201

5.0%



Adjusted Gross Margin 35.1%

34.5%

60 bps



Adjusted Operating Income $129

$118

9.6%



Adjusted Operating Margin 21.4%

20.2%

120 bps





First quarter net sales grew 3.0% on a constant currency basis, driven by higher net sales in the infant nutrition, analgesics and cough cold categories compared to the prior year. These positive drivers, and new product sales of $11 million, were partially offset by lower net sales in the animal health category and discontinued products of $2 million.

The CHCA segment first quarter reported gross profit margin was 33.3%. Adjusted gross profit margin was 35.1%, 60 basis points higher than the prior year driven by stronger volumes in the quarter.

Reported first quarter operating margin was 18.8%. First quarter adjusted operating margin was 21.4%, 120 bps greater than the prior year due to gross margin flow through and lower operating expenses as a percentage to net sales.

Consumer Healthcare International ("CHCI") Segment (in millions, unaudited) (see the attached Tables I - VI for reconciliation to GAAP numbers)

















First Quarter

Ended

First Quarter

Ended

YoY

Constant

Currency

3/31/2018

4/1/2017

% change

% Change Reported Net Sales $401

$375

7.0%

(4.5)% Reported Gross Profit $195

$170

14.8%



Reported Gross Margin 48.5%

45.2%

330 bps



Reported Operating Income $15

$0

NM



Reported Operating Margin 3.7%

0.1%

360 bps



















Adjusted Gross Profit $217

$190

14.3%



Adjusted Gross Margin 54.2%

50.7%

350 bps



Adjusted Operating Income $68

$52

32.2%



Adjusted Operating Margin 17.0%

13.8%

320 bps





Reported net sales increased 7.0% compared to the first quarter of 2017. Excluding $22 million in net sales from the exited Russian and unprofitable distribution businesses in 2017, and favorable foreign currency movements of $43 million, net sales grew 1.4% driven by new product sales of $20 million. Partially offsetting these favorable effects were lower net sales in the cough cold, personal care and analgesics categories in addition to discontinued products of $6 million.

First quarter reported gross margin was a strong 48.5%. Adjusted gross margin increased 350 bps over the previous year to a record 54.2%, driven by improved product mix, new product launches and the continued benefit of insourcing initiatives.

Reported operating margin was 3.7%. Adjusted operating margin expanded 320 bps to 17.0% due to higher gross margin contribution and the timing of growth investments.

Prescription Pharmaceuticals ("RX") Segment (in millions, unaudited) (see the attached Tables I - VI for reconciliation to GAAP numbers)



First Quarter

Ended

First Quarter

Ended

YoY

Constant

Currency

3/31/2018

4/1/2017

% change

% Change Reported Net Sales $214

$217

(1.5)%

(1.6)% Reported Gross Profit $98

$96

1.6%



Reported Gross Margin 45.7%

44.3%

140 bps



Reported Operating Income $62

$88

(29.8)%



Reported Operating Margin 28.9%

40.5%

(1160) bps



















Adjusted Gross Profit $118

$118

0.1%



Adjusted Gross Margin 55.3%

54.4%

90 bps



Adjusted Operating Income $86

$89

(4.1)%



Adjusted Operating Margin 39.9%

41.0%

(110) bps





Reported net sales in the first quarter were $214 million compared to $217 million last year. New product sales of $10 million were offset by lower net sales of existing products of $12 million, due primarily to price erosion, which was in line with expectations. New product sales were lower than expected due to a supply disruption of a key new product.

Reported gross margin was 45.7%. Adjusted gross margin was 55.3%, 90 bps higher than the previous year driven by product mix.

Reported operating margin was 28.9%. Adjusted operating margin was 39.9% compared to 41.0% in the prior year, due primarily to increased R&D investments.

Corporate Governance

The Perrigo Board of Directors appointed Rolf A. Classon, who has served on Perrigo's Board since May 2017, as Chairman of the Board, effective May 7, 2018. Laurie Brlas, who has been on the Board since 2003 and has served as Chairman for the last two years, will continue to serve on the Board as an independent director and was appointed as a member of the Audit Committee.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Classon said, "I am both excited and humbled for the opportunity to lead Perrigo's experienced Board. Perrigo's unique business model, which provides healthcare solutions to patients and families, enables us to execute against our goal of generating value for our shareholders. On behalf of the entire Board and management team, I would like to thank Laurie for her service and guidance as Chairman. Her leadership contributions have been instrumental in focusing the organization on operational excellence, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside her."

Ms. Brlas commented, "I would like to congratulate Rolf on his appointment as Chairman of the Board. This appointment demonstrates good corporate governance and our commitment to shareholder value. I look forward to continuing to work with Rolf and the rest of the Board and leadership team."

Mr. Classon's previous leadership experience included roles at Hillenbrand Industries, Bayer Healthcare AG, Bayer Diagnostics and Pharmacia Corporation. In addition to extensive experience in varying roles within the pharmaceutical industry, Mr. Classon also currently serves as a director of the boards of Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co and Catalent, Inc.

Guidance

The Company expects calendar year 2018 reported operating income to be in the range of $669 million to $729 million, reported effective tax rate to be approximately 21.3%, and reported diluted EPS to be in the range of $2.90 to $3.30.

The Company reconfirms calendar year 2018 net sales range of $5.0 billion to $5.1 billion, adjusted operating income range of $1.03 billion to $1.09 billion, adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 20.5% and adjusted diluted EPS range of $5.05 to $5.45.

The Company now expects calendar year 2018 net sales for the CHC International segment to be approximately $1.59 billion with an adjusted operating margin of approximately 15.5%. Net sales in the RX segment are now expected to be approximately $1.03 billion with an adjusted operating margin of approximately 40.0%.

PERRIGO COMPANY PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

April 1,

2017 Net sales $ 1,217.0



$ 1,194.0

Cost of sales 724.3



729.6

Gross profit 492.7



464.4









Operating expenses





Distribution 24.7



21.1

Research and development 38.4



39.8

Selling 161.3



155.0

Administration 107.6



105.4

Impairment charges —



12.2

Restructuring 1.5



38.7

Other operating loss (income) 2.9



(36.3)

Total operating expenses 336.4



335.9









Operating income 156.3



128.5









Change in financial assets 9.6



(17.1)

Interest expense, net 31.4



53.3

Other expense (income), net 4.3



(3.5)

Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.5



—

Income before income taxes 110.5



95.8

Income tax expense 29.7



24.2

Net income $ 80.8



$ 71.6









Earnings per share





Basic $ 0.57



$ 0.50

Diluted $ 0.57



$ 0.50









Weighted-average shares outstanding





Basic 140.8



143.4

Diluted 141.4



143.6









Dividends declared per share $ 0.19



$ 0.16



PERRIGO COMPANY PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions) (unaudited)



March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 687.3



$ 678.7

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $6.5 million and $6.2 million, respectively 1,123.4



1,130.8

Inventories 843.8



806.9

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 246.2



203.2

Total current assets 2,900.7



2,819.6

Property, plant and equipment, net 829.3



833.1

Goodwill and other indefinite-lived intangible assets 4,300.8



4,265.7

Other intangible assets, net 3,259.1



3,290.5

Non-current deferred income taxes 19.6



10.4

Other non-current assets 330.1



409.5

Total non-current assets 8,738.9



8,809.2

Total assets $ 11,639.6



$ 11,628.8

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Accounts payable $ 512.2



$ 450.2

Payroll and related taxes 113.0



148.8

Accrued customer programs 438.3



419.7

Accrued liabilities 205.3



230.8

Accrued income taxes 65.7



116.1

Current indebtedness 58.0



70.4

Total current liabilities 1,392.5



1,436.0

Long-term debt, less current portion 3,280.6



3,270.8

Non-current deferred income taxes 332.0



321.9

Other non-current liabilities 428.9



429.5

Total non-current liabilities 4,041.5



4,022.2

Total liabilities 5,434.0



5,458.2

Commitments and contingencies - Note 14





Shareholders' equity





Controlling interest:





Preferred shares, $0.0001 par value per share, 10 shares authorized —



—

Ordinary shares, €0.001 par value per share, 10,000 shares authorized 7,769.5



7,892.9

Accumulated other comprehensive income 324.3



253.1

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (1,888.4)



(1,975.5)

Total controlling interest 6,205.4



6,170.5

Noncontrolling interest 0.2



0.1

Total shareholders' equity 6,205.6



6,170.6

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,639.6



$ 11,628.8









Supplemental Disclosures of Balance Sheet Information





Ordinary shares, issued and outstanding 139.7



140.8



PERRIGO COMPANY PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

April 1,

2017 Cash Flows From (For) Operating Activities





Net income $ 80.8



$ 71.6

Adjustments to derive cash flows





Depreciation and amortization 109.5



109.4

Share-based compensation 12.7



6.1

Impairment charges —



12.2

Change in financial assets 9.6



(17.1)

Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.5



—

Restructuring charges 1.5



38.7

Deferred income taxes (7.2)



(46.0)

Amortization of debt premium (2.1)



(6.4)

Other non-cash adjustments, net 12.1



(1.1)

Subtotal 217.4



167.4

Increase (decrease) in cash due to:





Accounts receivable 2.6



50.1

Inventories (43.7)



0.5

Accounts payable 57.5



2.5

Payroll and related taxes (38.9)



(10.1)

Accrued customer programs 17.3



(32.7)

Accrued liabilities (24.0)



2.3

Accrued income taxes 6.4



41.4

Other, net (22.2)



(26.9)

Subtotal (45.0)



27.1

Net cash from operating activities 172.4



194.5

Cash Flows From (For) Investing Activities





Proceeds from royalty rights 10.0



85.3

Additions to property, plant and equipment (13.4)



(22.0)

Net proceeds from sale of business and other assets 1.3



25.3

Proceeds from sale of the Tysabri® financial asset —



2,200.0

Other investing, net —



(0.8)

Net cash from (for) investing activities (2.1)



2,287.8

Cash Flows From (For) Financing Activities





Issuances of long-term debt 431.0



—

Payments on long-term debt (444.5)



(13.6)

Borrowings (repayments) of revolving credit agreements and other financing, net (6.2)



0.3

Deferred financing fees (2.4)



(0.4)

Repurchase of ordinary shares (108.1)



—

Cash dividends (26.7)



(23.0)

Other financing, net (5.7)



(0.5)

Net cash (for) financing activities (162.6)



(37.2)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 0.9



10.4

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 8.6



2,455.5

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 678.7



622.3

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 687.3



$ 3,077.8



TABLE I





PERRIGO COMPANY PLC





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES





SELECTED CONSOLIDATED INFORMATION





(in millions, except per share amounts)





(unaudited)















Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 Consolidated Net

Sales Net

Income Diluted Earnings

per Share Reported $ 1,217.0

$ 80.8

$ 0.57

Adjustments:





Amortization expense related primarily to acquired intangible assets

$ 88.5

$ 0.62

Change in financial assets

9.6

0.07

Restructuring charges and other termination benefits

5.5

0.04

Losses on equity investments

4.4

0.03

Acquisition charges and contingent consideration adjustments

4.2

0.03

Gain on divestitures

(1.3)

(0.01)

Non-GAAP tax adjustments*

(13.4)

(0.09)

Adjusted

$ 178.3

$ 1.26









Diluted weighted average shares outstanding





Reported



141.4









*The non-GAAP tax adjustments includes $(21.1) million of tax effects of pretax non-GAAP adjustments that are calculated based upon the specific rate of the applicable jurisdiction of the pretax item, and (2) $7.7 million net impact related to valuation allowances on deferred tax assets commensurate with non-GAAP pre-tax measures.

TABLE I (CONTINUED)





PERRIGO COMPANY PLC





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES





SELECTED CONSOLIDATED INFORMATION





(in millions, except per share amounts)





(unaudited)















Three Months Ended April 1, 2017 Consolidated Net

Sales Net Income Diluted Earnings

per Share Reported $ 1,194.0

$ 71.6

$ 0.50

Adjustments:





Amortization expense primarily related to acquired intangible assets

$ 86.6

$ 0.61

Restructuring charges

38.7

0.27

Impairment charges

12.2

0.08

Operating results attributable to held-for-sale businesses*

1.7

0.01

Acquisition charges and contingent consideration adjustments

(14.3)

(0.10)

Change in financial assets

(17.1)

(0.12)

Gain on divestitures

(21.8)

(0.15)

Non-GAAP tax adjustments**

(7.5)

(0.05)

Adjusted

$ 150.1

$ 1.05









Diluted weighted average shares outstanding





Reported



143.6









*Held-for-sale businesses includes the India API business and European sports brand. ** The non-GAAP tax adjustment includes the following: (1) $(27.2) million of tax effects of pretax non-GAAP adjustments that are calculated based upon the specific rate of the applicable jurisdiction of the pretax item; (2) a $(8.1) million effect on non-GAAP income taxes related to the interim tax accounting requirements within ASC 740, Income Taxes; (3) $35.5 net impact related to valuation allowances on deferred tax assets commensurate with non-GAAP pre-tax measures; and (4) $(7.7) million of tax adjustments related to the divestiture of Tysabri®.

TABLE II













PERRIGO COMPANY PLC













RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES













SELECTED SEGMENT INFORMATION













(in millions)













(unaudited)















Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017 Consumer Healthcare Americas Net

Sales Gross

Profit Operating

Income

Net

Sales Gross

Profit Operating

Income Reported $ 601.6

$ 200.4

$ 113.1



$ 582.8

$ 188.4

$ 75.0

Adjustments:













Amortization expense related primarily to acquired intangible assets

$ 10.5

$ 15.2





$ 12.4

$ 17.1

Restructuring charges

—

0.4





—

23.7

Acquisition charges and contingent consideration adjustments

—

0.1





—

1.7

Adjusted

$ 210.9

$ 128.8





$ 200.8

$ 117.5

As a % of reported net sales

35.1 % 21.4 %



34.5 % 20.2 %

















TABLE II (CONTINUED)













PERRIGO COMPANY PLC













RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES













SELECTED SEGMENT INFORMATION













(in millions)













(unaudited)















Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017 Consumer Healthcare International Net

Sales Gross

Profit Operating

Income

Net

Sales Gross

Profit Operating

Income Reported $ 401.4

$ 194.6

$ 14.9



$ 374.9

$ 169.5

$ 0.2

Adjustments:













Amortization expense related primarily to acquired intangible assets

$ 22.8

$ 52.8





$ 20.1

$ 46.9

Impairment charges

—

—





—

1.1

Operating results attributable to held-for-sale business*

—

—





0.5

0.5

Restructuring charges

—

0.6





—

2.9

Adjusted

$ 217.4

$ 68.3





$ 190.1

$ 51.6

As a % of reported net sales

54.2 % 17.0 %



50.7 % 13.8 %















*Held-for-sale business includes the European sports brand.

TABLE II (CONTINUED)













PERRIGO COMPANY PLC













RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES













SELECTED SEGMENT INFORMATION













(in millions)













(unaudited)















Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017 Prescription Pharmaceuticals Net

Sales Gross

Profit Operating

Income

Net

Sales Gross

Profit Operating

Income Reported $ 214.0

$ 97.8

$ 61.9



$ 217.4

$ 96.3

$ 88.2

Adjustments:













Amortization expense related primarily to acquired intangible assets

$ 20.6

$ 20.6





$ 22.1

$ 22.2

Gain on divestitures

—

(1.3)





—

(21.8)

Restructuring charges

—

0.2





—

5.6

Impairment charges

—

—





—

11.1

Acquisition charges and contingent consideration adjustments

—

4.1





(0.1)

(16.2)

Adjusted

$ 118.4

$ 85.5





$ 118.3

$ 89.1

As a % of reported net sales

55.3 % 39.9 %



54.4 % 41.0 %

TABLE III

















PERRIGO COMPANY PLC











RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES











CONSTANT CURRENCY

















(in millions)

















(unaudited)







































Three Months Ended













March 31,

2018

April 1,

2017

Total

Change

FX

Change

Constant

Currency

Change Net sales

















Consolidated $ 1,217.0



$ 1,194.0



1.9%

(4.2)%

(2.3)% CHCA 601.6



582.8



3.2%

(0.2)%

3.0% CHCI 401.4



374.9



7.0%

(11.5)%

(4.5)% RX 214.0



217.4



(1.5)%

(0.1)%

(1.6)%



















CHCI $ 401.4



$ 374.9













Less: Belgium distribution business and Russian business net sales —



(21.7)















$ 401.4



$ 353.2



13.6%

(12.3)%

1.4%





















TABLE IV









PERRIGO COMPANY PLC









RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES









2018 CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE(1)









(unaudited)











Full Year









2018 EPS Guidance(2)







Reported $2.90 - $3.30







Amortization expense related primarily to acquired intangible assets 2.50







Change in financial assets 0.07







Restructuring charges and other termination benefits 0.04







Losses on equity investments 0.03







Acquisition charges and contingent consideration adjustments 0.03







Gain on divestitures (0.01)







Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.51)







Adjusted $5.05 - $5.45



















(2) Guidance excludes any impact related to the Royalty Pharma contingent milestone payments





















Consolidated Operating Income









Reported Approx. $669 - $729 million







Amortization expense related primarily to acquired intangible assets 352







Restructuring charges and other termination benefits, acquisition-related charges and contingent consideration adjustments 10







Gain on divestitures (1)







Adjusted Approx. $1,030 - $1,090 million



















Effective Tax Rate Tax expense

Pre-tax income

Effective Tax Rate Reported $ 121



$ 568



Approx. 21.3% Non-GAAP adjustments 72



374





Adjusted $ 193



$ 942



Approx. 20.5%























(1) Guidance tables include Q1 actual results for all reconciling line items, plus estimated amortization expense and the corresponding tax effect for Q2 - Q4

TABLE IV (continued)

PERRIGO COMPANY PLC

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

2018 SEGMENT GUIDANCE(1)

(unaudited)







Full Year 2018 Guidance

Operating margin CHCI(2)

Reported Approx. 2.4% Amortization expense related primarily to acquired intangible assets 13.1% Adjusted Approx. 15.5%



RX(3)

Reported Approx. 31.7% Amortization expense related to acquired intangible assets 8.0% Restructuring charges and acquisition-related items 0.4% Gain on divestitures (0.1)% Adjusted Approx. 40.0%



(1) Guidance tables include Q1 actual results for all reconciling line items, plus estimated amortization expense and the corresponding tax effect for Q2 - Q4 (2) Expected to be within +/- 100 basis points

(3) Expected to be within +/- 200 basis points



TABLE V

PERRIGO COMPANY PLC

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in millions)

(unaudited)





QTD Consolidated net sales excluding Belgium distribution, Russian business, and API net sales, and Fx

Q1 2018 consolidated net sales $ 1,217.0





Q1 2017 consolidated net sales $ 1,194.0

Less: Fx 44.5

Less: Belgium distribution and Russian business net sales (21.7)

Less: API net sales (19.0)

QTD Consolidated net sales excluding Belgium distribution, Russian business, and API net sales and Fx $ 1,197.8





Total organic change on a constant currency basis 1.6 %



















Three Months

Ended

















March 31,

2018















Operating cash flow $ 172.4





































Adjusted net income $ 178.3

















Cash conversion ratio 97 %

TABLE VI



PERRIGO COMPANY PLC



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES







SELECTED CONSOLIDATED AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (in millions, except per share amounts)











(unaudited)





























Three Months Ended



March 31,

2018

April 1,

2017

Total

Change Consolidated adjusted net income

$ 178.3



$ 150.1



18.8% Consolidated adjusted EPS

1.26



1.05



20.6%













Adjusted operating income











CHCA

$ 128.8



$ 117.5



9.6% CHCI

68.3



51.6



32.2% RX

85.5



89.1



(4.1)%













Adjusted operating margin











CHCA

21.4 %

20.2 %

120 bps CHCI

17.0 %

13.8 %

320 bps RX

39.9 %

41.0 %

(110) bps













Adjusted gross profit











CHCA

$ 210.9



$ 200.8



5.0% CHCI

217.4



190.1



14.3% RX

118.4



118.3



0.1%













Adjusted gross margin











CHCA

35.1 %

34.5 %

60 bps CHCI

54.2 %

50.7 %

350 bps RX

55.3 %

54.4 %

90 bps















