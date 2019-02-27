Perrigo Company plc Reports Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2018 Financial Results

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Full-year 2018 GAAP ("Reported") net sales of $4.7 billion , reflecting a 4% decline versus a year ago; Fourth quarter 2018 reported net sales of $1.2 billion , a 7% decline versus the prior year.

Full-year 2018 Worldwide Consumer businesses reported net sales of $3.9 billion , relatively flat year-over-year; Fourth quarter Worldwide Consumer businesses reported net sales of $973 million , down 4% year-over-year.

Full-year 2018 Worldwide Consumer businesses net sales grew approximately 1% on an organic constant currency basis, excluding the year-over-year negative impact from the animal health business.

Prescription Pharmaceuticals ("RX") fourth-quarter net sales of $222 million , down 15% year-over-year; a sequential improvement versus third quarter 2018 results due to new products and decelerating pricing pressure.

Full-year 2018 consolidated new product sales of $170 million .

Worldwide Consumer business market shares stable in growing markets.

Full-year 2018 reported diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.95 ; fourth quarter reported diluted EPS of $0.60 .

Full-year 2018 adjusted ("Non-GAAP") diluted EPS of $4.55 ; Fourth quarter adjusted diluted EPS of $0.97 .

Full-year 2018 cash flow from operations was $593 million , or $643 million excluding a $50 million investment for the rights to Nasonex ® OTC, representing 102% cash conversion to adjusted net income.

Repurchased $400 million of common stock, or 5.1 million shares, in 2018.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE; TASE: PRGO) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and calendar year ended December 31, 2018.

Perrigo President and CEO Murray S. Kessler commented, "While 2018 was a difficult year for Perrigo, significant progress was made in the fourth quarter against the Company's transformation plans. Market share in our consumer businesses were stable for the year, and the Company met its updated full-year 2018 guidance expectations despite an unusual equipment start-up issue at one of our facilities that resulted in a fourth quarter adjusted EPS headwind of approximately $0.08. It was also encouraging to see a meaningful, sequential improvement in the RX segment during the fourth quarter, as downward pricing pressure eased."

Kessler continued, "While the Company is facing a number of challenges, I am pleased with the rapid progress our team is making on its transformation plans and evolution from a healthcare company to a consumer self-care company. We are continuing to make significant progress with the separation of the RX business and recently received the $250 million milestone payment related to Tysabri®."

Kessler concluded, "We look forward to sharing our strategy as well as providing demonstrable progress at our Investor Day presentation on May 9, 2019 in New York City. Investors can expect to see the Company's plans for portfolio reconfiguration, capacity and technology investments, innovation initiatives, cost savings plans to help fuel growth, capital allocation plans, organizational effectiveness initiatives and calendar 2019 guidance at that time. While there is much work to do, I remain excited and confident in our ability to recapture the 'Perrigo Advantage' and bring the Company back to profitable and sustainable growth."

Refer to Tables I - VI at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the current year and prior year periods and additional non-GAAP information. The Company's reported results are included in the attached Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, Balance Sheets and Statements of Cash Flows.

Calendar Year 2018 Results



Calendar

2018

Calendar

2017

YoY

Constant

Currency

12/31/2018

12/31/2017

% Change

% Change Reported Net Sales $ 4,732

$ 4,946

(4.3) %



Reported Net Income $ 131

$ 120

9.5 %



Reported Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.95

$ 0.84

12.9 %



Reported Diluted Shares

138.3



142.6

(3.0) %



















Adjusted Net Sales(1)

NA

$ 4,926

(3.9) %

(4.6) % Adjusted Net Income $ 629

$ 703

(10.5) %



Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $ 4.55

$ 4.93

(7.7) %



























(1) Calendar year 2017 net sales have been adjusted to exclude approximately $21 million of sales attributable to the divested Israel API business.

Reported net sales for calendar year 2018 were approximately $4.7 billion, which included new product sales of $170 million, partially offset by discontinued products of $66 million. Adjusted net sales decreased 4.6% on a constant currency basis. Unfavorable currency movements impacted net sales by $34 million.

Reported net income was $131 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, versus $120 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in the prior year. Excluding charges as outlined in Table I, calendar year 2018 adjusted net income was $629 million, or $4.55 per diluted share, versus $703 million, or $4.93 per diluted share, last year.

Fourth Quarter Results

Perrigo Company plc (in millions, except earnings per share amounts, unaudited) (see the attached Tables I - VI for reconciliation to GAAP numbers)



Fourth Quarter

Ended

Fourth Quarter

Ended

YoY

Constant

Currency

12/31/2018

12/31/2017

% Change

% Change Reported Net Sales $ 1,195

$ 1,283

(6.9) %



Reported Net Income $ 82

$ 73

11.3 %



Reported Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.60

$ 0.52

15.3 %



Reported Diluted Shares

136.3



141.2

(3.5) %



















Adjusted Net Sales(1)

NA

$ 1,279

(6.5) %

(5.1) % Adjusted Net Income $ 132

$ 180

(26.8) %



Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.97

$ 1.28

(24.2) %









(1) Fourth quarter 2017 net sales have been adjusted to exclude approximately $4 million of sales attributable to the divested Israel API business.

Net sales for the fourth quarter of calendar year 2018 were approximately $1.2 billion, which included new product sales of $51 million, partially offset by discontinued products of $16 million. Adjusted net sales decreased 5.1% on a constant currency basis. Unfavorable currency movements impacted net sales by $18 million.

Reported net income was $82 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, versus $73 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the prior year. Excluding charges as outlined in Table I, fourth quarter 2018 adjusted net income was $132 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, versus $180 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

Segment Results

Consumer Healthcare Americas Segment (in millions, unaudited) (see the attached Tables I - VI for reconciliation to GAAP numbers)



Fourth Quarter

Ended

Fourth Quarter

Ended

YoY

Constant

Currency

12/31/2018

12/31/2017

% Change

% Change Reported Net Sales $617

$644

(4.1)%

(3.9)% Reported Gross Profit $182

$220

(17.2)%



Reported Gross Margin 29.5%

34.1%

(460) bps



Reported Operating Income $101

$141

(28.7)%



Reported Operating Margin 16.4%

22.0%

(560) bps



















Adjusted Gross Profit $187

$232

(19.2)%



Adjusted Gross Margin 30.4%

36.0%

(560) bps



Adjusted Operating Income $111

$149

(25.2)%



Adjusted Operating Margin 18.0%

23.1%

(510) bps





CHC Americas segment net sales were down 4.1% compared to last year. Net sales in the analgesics and smoking cessation categories coupled with new product sales of $10 million, were more than offset by lower net sales in the animal health and nutrition categories. Discontinued products in the quarter were $10 million, of which $6 million related to the animal health business. Excluding the animal health business, CHC Americas net sales decreased approximately 1.9% on a constant currency basis.

CHC Americas' fourth quarter reported gross profit margin was 29.5%. Adjusted gross profit margin was 30.4% or 560 bps lower than the prior year. The majority of this decline was due to an unusual equipment startup issue at one facility, higher input costs and greater operating inefficiencies, including service-related challenges.

Reported fourth quarter operating margin was 16.4%. Fourth quarter adjusted operating margin was 18.0%, lower than the prior year due primarily to adjusted gross margin flow through, partially offset by lower administrative expenses.

Consumer Healthcare International Segment (in millions, unaudited) (see the attached Tables I - VI for reconciliation to GAAP numbers)



Fourth Quarter

Ended

Fourth Quarter

Ended

YoY

Constant

Currency

12/31/2018

12/31/2017

% Change

% Change Reported Net Sales $356

$374

(4.9)%

(0.5)% Reported Gross Profit $160

$173

(7.2%)



Reported Gross Margin 45.0%

46.1%

(110) bps



Reported Operating Income (Loss) $(2)

$4

(151.3)%



Reported Operating Margin (0.5)%

1.0%

(150) bps



















Adjusted Gross Profit $181

$195

(6.8)%



Adjusted Gross Margin 50.9%

52.0%

(110) bps



Adjusted Operating Income $46

$57

(19.9%)



Adjusted Operating Margin 12.9%

15.3%

(240) bps





CHC International net sales were relatively flat, excluding $2 million in net sales from exited businesses in 2017 and unfavorable foreign currency movements of $17 million. Net sales in the diagnostics and analgesics categories, in addition to new product sales of $19 million, were mostly offset by lower net sales in the lifestyle and cough cold categories. The absence of net sales from discontinued products was $2 million.

Reported and adjusted gross margin decreased 110 bps versus a year ago due primarily to less favorable product mix.

Reported operating margin was (0.5)%. Adjusted operating margin decreased 240 basis points to 12.9%. Growth investments in advertising and R&D increased approximately 350 bps as a percentage of net sales compared to prior year. These increases were partially offset by lower selling and administrative expenses.

Prescription Pharmaceuticals Segment (in millions, unaudited) (see the attached Tables I - VI for reconciliation to GAAP numbers)



Fourth Quarter

Ended

Fourth Quarter

Ended

YoY

Constant

Currency

12/31/2018

12/31/2017

% Change

% Change Reported Net Sales $222

$261

(14.9)%

(14.9)% Reported Gross Profit $101

$118

(14.0)%



Reported Gross Margin 45.5%

45.0%

50 bps



Reported Operating Income $68

$68

(0.3)%



Reported Operating Margin 30.5%

26.1%

440 bps



















Adjusted Gross Profit $122

$139

(12.3)%



Adjusted Gross Margin 54.8%

53.2%

160 bps



Adjusted Operating Income $87

$100

(12.4)%



Adjusted Operating Margin 39.2%

38.1%

110 bps





RX net sales were $222 million in the quarter, lower than the prior year due primarily to industry dynamics, including pricing pressure, supply constraints in a few products and discontinued products of $4 million. New product sales were $22 million.

Reported gross margin was 45.5%. Adjusted gross margin was 54.8%, or 160 bps higher than the same quarter last year, driven primarily by new product launches.

Reported operating margin was 30.5%. Adjusted operating margin was 39.2%, or 110 bps higher than the prior year due primarily to adjusted gross margin flow through while maintaining R&D dollar investments for growth.

PERRIGO COMPANY PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Year Ended

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

December 31,

2016 Net sales $ 4,731.7



$ 4,946.2



$ 5,280.6

Cost of sales 2,900.2



2,966.7



3,228.8

Gross profit 1,831.5



1,979.5



2,051.8













Operating expenses









Distribution 94.2



87.0



88.3

Research and development 218.6



167.7



184.0

Selling 595.7



598.4



665.0

Administration 435.9



461.1



452.2

Impairment charges 224.4



47.5



2,631.0

Restructuring 21.0



61.0



31.0

Other operating expense (income) 5.2



(41.4)



—

Total operating expenses 1,595.0



1,381.3



4,051.5













Operating income (loss) 236.5



598.2



(1,999.7)













Change in financial assets (188.7)



24.9



2,608.2

Interest expense, net 128.0



168.1



216.6

Other (income) expense, net 6.1



(10.1)



22.7

Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.5



135.2



1.1

Income (loss) before income taxes 290.6



280.1



(4,848.3)

Income tax expense (benefit) 159.6



160.5



(835.5)

Net income (loss) $ 131.0



$ 119.6



$ (4,012.8)













Earnings (loss) per share









Basic $ 0.95



$ 0.84



$ (28.01)

Diluted $ 0.95



$ 0.84



$ (28.01)













Weighted-average shares outstanding









Basic 137.8



142.3



143.3

Diluted 138.3



142.6



143.3



PERRIGO COMPANY PLC CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017 Assets













Cash and cash equivalents $ 551.1



$ 678.7

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of

$6.4 and $6.2, respectively 1,073.1



1,130.8

Inventories 878.0



806.9

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 400.0



203.2

Total current assets 2,902.2



2,819.6

Property, plant and equipment, net 829.1



833.1

Goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible assets 4,029.1



4,265.7

Definite-lived intangible assets, net 2,858.9



3,290.5

Deferred income taxes 1.2



10.4

Other non-current assets 362.9



409.5

Total non-current assets 8,081.2



8,809.2

Total assets $ 10,983.4



$ 11,628.8

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Accounts payable $ 474.9



$ 450.2

Payroll and related taxes 132.1



148.8

Accrued customer programs 442.4



419.7

Accrued liabilities 201.3



230.8

Accrued income taxes 96.5



116.1

Current indebtedness 190.2



70.4

Total current liabilities 1,537.4



1,436.0

Long-term debt, less current portion 3,052.2



3,270.8

Deferred income taxes 282.3



321.9

Other non-current liabilities 443.4



429.5

Total non-current liabilities 3,777.9



4,022.2

Total liabilities 5,315.3



5,458.2

Commitments and contingencies - Refer to Note 16





Shareholders' equity





Controlling interests:





Preferred shares, $0.0001 par value per share, 10 shares authorized —



—

Ordinary shares, €0.001 par value per share, 10,000 shares authorized 7,421.7



7,892.9

Accumulated other comprehensive income 84.6



253.1

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (1,838.3)



(1,975.5)

Total controlling interests 5,668.0



6,170.5

Noncontrolling interest 0.1



0.1

Total shareholders' equity 5,668.1



6,170.6

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,983.4



$ 11,628.8









Supplemental Disclosures of Balance Sheet Information





Preferred shares, issued and outstanding —



—

Ordinary shares, issued and outstanding 135.9



140.8



PERRIGO COMPANY PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) (unaudited)



Year Ended

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

December 31,

2016 Cash Flows From (For) Operating Activities









Net income $ 131.0



$ 119.6



$ (4,012.8)

Adjustments to derive cash flows:









Depreciation and amortization 423.6



444.8



457.0

Share-based compensation 37.7



43.8



23.0

Impairment charges 224.4



47.5



2,631.0

Change in financial assets (188.7)



24.9



2,608.2

Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.5



135.2



1.1

Restructuring charges 21.0



61.0



31.0

Deferred income taxes (17.9)



(48.9)



(990.9)

Amortization of debt premium (8.1)



(22.4)



(24.7)

Other non-cash adjustments, net (11.1)



(2.7)



33.5

Subtotal 612.4



802.8



756.4

Increase (decrease) in cash due to:









Accounts receivable 21.0



3.2



(0.6)

Inventories (98.6)



(16.0)



100.7

Accounts payable 28.8



(39.6)



(75.7)

Payroll and related taxes (34.5)



(27.4)



(41.1)

Accrued customer programs 25.5



34.6



(13.9)

Accrued liabilities (20.9)



(47.8)



(79.5)

Accrued income taxes 68.1



(6.1)



20.9

Other, net (8.8)



(4.8)



(12.3)

Subtotal (19.4)



(103.9)



(101.5)

Net cash from (for) operating activities 593.0



698.9



654.9

Cash Flows From (For) Investing Activities









Proceeds from royalty rights 13.7



87.3



353.7

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired —



(0.4)



(427.4)

Asset acquisitions (35.6)



—



(65.1)

Purchase of investment securities (7.5)



—



—

Proceeds from sale of securities —



—



4.5

Additions to property, plant and equipment (102.6)



(88.6)



(106.2)

Net proceeds from sale of business and other assets 5.2



154.6



69.1

Proceeds from sale of the Tysabri® financial asset —



2,200.0



—

Other investing, net —



(14.8)



(3.6)

Net cash from (for) investing activities (126.8)



2,338.1



(175.0)

Cash Flows From (For) Financing Activities









Borrowings (repayments) of revolving credit agreements and other

financing, net (4.4)



6.8



(802.5)

Issuances of long-term debt 431.0



—



1,190.3

Payments on long-term debt (482.5)



(2,611.0)



(559.2)

Premium on early debt retirement —



(116.1)



(0.6)

Deferred financing fees (2.4)



(4.8)



(2.8)

Issuance of ordinary shares 1.3



0.7



8.3

Equity issuance costs —



—



(10.3)

Repurchase of ordinary shares (400.0)



(191.5)



—

Cash dividends (104.9)



(91.1)



(83.2)

Other financing, net (10.0)



2.3



(8.7)

Net cash from (for) financing activities (571.9)



(3,004.7)



(268.7)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (21.9)



24.1



(6.7)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (127.6)



56.4



204.5

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 678.7



622.3



417.8

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 551.1



$ 678.7



$ 622.3



TABLE I





PERRIGO COMPANY PLC





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES





SELECTED CONSOLIDATED INFORMATION





(in millions, except per share amounts)





(unaudited)















Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Consolidated Net

Sales Net

Income Diluted Earnings

per Share Reported $ 1,195.2

$ 81.5

$ 0.60

Adjustments:





Amortization expense related primarily to acquired intangible assets

$ 78.0

$ 0.57

Separation and reorganization expense

7.3

0.05

Unusual litigation

1.8

0.01

Restructuring charges and other termination benefits

1.2

0.01

Gain/loss on divestitures

0.9

0.01

Impairment charges

0.9

0.01

Acquisition and integration-related charges and contingent

consideration adjustments





(1.2)

(0.01)

Losses on investment securities

(2.2)

(0.02)

Milestone income related to royalty rights

(3.0)

(0.02)

Change in financial assets

(122.8)

(0.90)

Non-GAAP tax adjustments*

89.4

0.66

Adjusted

$ 131.8

$ 0.97









Diluted weighted average shares outstanding





Reported



136.3









*The non-GAAP tax adjustments include the following: (1) $(53.1) million of tax effects of pretax non-GAAP adjustments; (2) $(34.7) million net impact related to valuation allowances on deferred tax assets commensurate with non-GAAP pre-tax measures; and (3) $(1.6) million net impact related to regulatory changes.





















TABLE I (CONTINUED)





PERRIGO COMPANY PLC





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES





SELECTED CONSOLIDATED INFORMATION





(in millions, except per share amounts)





(unaudited)















Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 Consolidated Net

Sales Net

Income Diluted Earnings

per Share Reported $ 1,283.0

$ 73.1

$ 0.52

Adjustments:





Amortization expense primarily related to acquired intangible assets $ —

$ 90.1

$ 0.64

Restructuring charges and other termination benefits —

6.3

0.04

Change in financial assets —

0.7

—

Impairment charges —

0.1

—

Unusual litigation —

(0.2)

—

Gain/loss on divestitures —

(0.3)

—

Operating results attributable to held-for-sale business* (4.1)

(0.7)

—

Acquisition and integration-related charges and contingent

consideration adjustments



—

(0.8)

(0.01)

Milestone income related to royalty rights —

(10.0)

(0.07)

Non-GAAP tax adjustments** —

21.9

0.16

Adjusted $ 1,278.9

$ 180.2

$ 1.28









Diluted weighted average shares outstanding





Reported



141.2









*Held-for-sale business includes the Israel API business.





**The non-GAAP tax adjustments include the following: (1) $(15.7) million effect on non-GAAP income taxes related to the interim tax accounting requirements within ASC 740; (2) $(12.5) million net impact related to valuation allowances on deferred tax assets commensurate with non-GAAP pre-tax measures; (3) $(6.8) million of tax effects of pretax non-GAAP adjustments, including the sale of assets; (4) $10.0 million of tax effect related to audit settlements and other discrete items and; (5) $3.1 million of tax adjustments related to tax reform.