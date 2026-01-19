Perrigo Company plc Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights - PRGO

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Perrigo Company plc ("Perrigo" or "the Company") (NYSE: PRGO) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

CLASS PERIOD: February 27, 2025 to November 4, 2025

DEADLINE: January 16, 2026

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Following Perrigo's acquisition of Nestlé's baby formula business, it was revealed that the unit suffered from significant underinvestment in maintenance and repairs. The Company was forced to make large investments to remedy its failures. Based on these facts, Perrigo's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period.

