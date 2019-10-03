Perrigo® Hosts 175 West Michigan Students for Manufacturing Week Celebration

"Michigan Manufacturing Week offers a great opportunity for us to connect with the next generation of self-care leaders who reside right here in West Michigan," said Randy Spies, director of technical operations for Perrigo. "Manufacturing plays a key role in our business and our distribution partners, such as Walmart - who joined us today in this effort - rely on us to help bring innovation and affordability to the self-care model at retail."

Students from seven high schools in Allegan County experienced Perrigo's manufacturing processes by walking the plant floor, meeting with local employees and learning from keynote speakers. Schools included:

Allegan High School, Allegan, Mich.

Fennville High School, Fennville, Mich.

Hopkins High School, Hopkins, Mich.

Martin High School , Martin, Mich.

, Otsego High School, Otsego, Mich.

Plainwell High School, Plainwell, Mich.

Renaissance High School, Plainwell, Mich.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared September 29 – October 5, 2019 as Michigan Manufacturing Week. According to Michigan Economic Development Corporation, there are 635,000 Michiganders who hold manufacturing careers – making Michigan a leader in the manufacturing field.

