Perrigo to Attend Jefferies Consumer Conference

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO), a leading provider of consumer health products, today announced that President and CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor and CFO Eduardo Bezerra are scheduled to participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the Jefferies Miami Consumer Conference on Tuesday, November 18th, 2025.

Perrigo Company plc is a leading pure-play consumer health company with over a century of experience in providing high-quality health and wellness solutions to consumers primarily in North America and Europe. As a pioneer in the over-the-counter (OTC) self-care market, Perrigo offers trusted self-care solutions that can be used without the need for a prescription, ensuring accessibility and choice for consumers across molecules, dosage forms, and value tiers.

Perrigo's unique business model leverages its complementary businesses, where cash-generative store brand private label offerings fuel investments for leading brands, including Opill®, Mederma®, Compeed®, EllaOne®, and Jungle Formula®.

This press release includes, and the matters discussed at the Jefferies Miami Consumer Conference will include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors—many of which are beyond the Company's control—that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. Interested persons are urged to consult the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available at https://investor.perrigo.com/sec-filings, for a discussion of the Company's business and financial condition and certain material trends, risks, uncertainties and other factors relating thereto, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Bradley Joseph, Vice President, Global Investor Relations, (269) 686-3373, E-mail: [email protected]

Nicholas Gallagher, Associate Director, Global Investor Relations, (269) 686-3238, E-mail: [email protected]

