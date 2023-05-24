Perrigo to Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 23rd Annual Oppenheimer Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference

Perrigo Company plc

24 May, 2023, 09:09 ET

DUBLIN, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO), a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products, today announced that it is scheduled to host 1x1 investor meetings at the Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference, being conducted virtually on Tuesday, June 13th.  

About Perrigo 

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) is a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Visit Perrigo online at www.perrigo.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes, and the matters discussed in Perrigo's virtual investor meetings at the virtual Oppenheimer 23rd Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference will include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Litigation Securities Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors—many of which beyond the Company's control—that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. Interested persons are urged to consult the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available at https://investor.perrigo.com/sec-filings, for a discussion of the Company's business and financial condition and certain material trends, risks, uncertainties and other factors relating thereto, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

