Perrigo to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on February 27, 2025, Host Virtual Investor Day on February 28, 2025

DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO), a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products, today announced that it plans to issue its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results after the U.S. equity markets close on February 27, 2025. The Company plans to host its Virtual Investor Day on February 28, 2025, beginning at 8:00 AM EST. Interested parties are invited to access the Virtual Investor Day event at Perrigo-Investor-Day-2025.open-exchange.net/welcome and are encouraged to register in advance.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) is a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Visit Perrigo online at www.perrigo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes, and the matters discussed in Perrigo's upcoming earnings release and Virtual Investor Day will include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Litigation Securities Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors—many of which beyond the Company's control—that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. Interested persons are urged to consult the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available at https://investor.perrigo.com/sec-filings, for a discussion of the Company's business and financial condition and certain material trends, risks, uncertainties and other factors relating thereto, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which the Company expects to file on or about February 27, 2025.

Perrigo Contact

Bradley Joseph, Vice President, Global Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, (269) 686-3373, E-mail: [email protected]

Nicholas Gallagher, Senior Manager, Global Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, (269) 686-3238, E-mail: [email protected]

