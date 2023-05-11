Perr&Knight Achieves Climate Neutral Certification, Leading the Way in Sustainable Business Practices

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perr&Knight, a leading provider of actuarial and insurance operations consulting, announced today that it has earned Climate Neutral Certification, placing the company at the forefront of sustainable business practices. This achievement underscores Perr&Knight's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting environmental responsibility.

To earn Climate Neutral Certification, Perr&Knight comprehensively measured and offset its entire carbon footprint for the year 2023, encompassing all direct and indirect emissions from its operations, supply chain, and employee commuting. The company also implemented a range of initiatives to reduce its emissions, including shifting to renewable energy, optimizing transportation and logistics, and reducing waste.

"We are delighted to earn Climate Neutral Certification, which acknowledges our ongoing efforts to lessen our environmental impact and operate as a responsible, sustainable business," said Tim Perr, CEO at Perr&Knight. "We believe that it is our duty to set an example and take the lead in creating a more sustainable future for our planet and future generations."

Perr&Knight is proud to join the Climate Neutral community of companies that share its commitment to confronting the pressing challenge of climate change. Through its achievement of Climate Neutral Certification, Perr&Knight is establishing a model for others in the industry and demonstrating that a successful business can prioritize sustainability.

For more information about Climate Neutral, visit their website at https://www.climateneutral.org/.

About Perr&Knight:

Founded in 1994, Perr&Knight provides insurance consulting and software solutions to the property & casualty and accident & health industries. Services include actuarial consulting, product development, insurance policy and forms consulting, regulatory compliance, state filings, licensing, technology consulting, statistical reporting, data services, and predictive analytics. Software includes StateFilings.com, a leading cloud-based state filings management solution. With offices in Santa Monica, Boca Raton, the New York Metro Area, and Cincinnati, and more than 140 insurance professionals including over 30 credentialed actuaries, Perr&Knight is among the largest independent actuarial and insurance consulting firms in the United States.

