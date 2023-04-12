Perr&Knight and Dais Join Forces to Introduce Workers' Compensation Deviation Templates on the Dais App Store

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perr&Knight, a leading insurance consulting firm specializing in actuarial consulting, product development, and state filings, has partnered with Dais, a leading provider of no-code insurance technology, to launch a new solution that automates and simplifies the process of creating and filing workers' compensation deviation templates.

Workers' Compensation deviation templates from Perr&Knight allow carriers, MGAs, and other insurance companies to quickly and easily launch customized workers' compensation insurance products. These templates dramatically decrease the time to market for these customers, increasing their profitability and unlocking more addressable markets. The templates can be dropped into the Dais technology to quickly customize insurance products in a fraction of the time that it normally takes to launch a customized product.

"We're excited to partner with Dais to offer our deviation templates on the Dais platform," said Bob Cericola, Principal and Director of Insurance Technology Consulting at Perr&Knight. "Our templates simplify and shorten the deviation development process, enabling insurance companies to create and file deviation templates faster than ever before. This helps our customers stay ahead of the competition."

The Perr&Knight templates are fully integrated with the Dais platform. Users can create, review, and file deviation templates with ease, speeding up the time to market for insurance products. The templates will be available on the Dais App Store in Q2 of 2023.

"Partnering with Perr&Knight to offer workers' compensation deviation templates is another way for us to make it easy for our customers to bring products to market faster than anyone thought possible," said Jason Kolb, CEO of Dais. "Our goal is to help insurance companies react to changing markets and opportunities quickly and easily."

About Perr&Knight

Founded in 1994, Perr&Knight provides insurance consulting and software solutions to the property & casualty and accident & health industries. Services include actuarial consulting, product development, insurance policy and forms consulting, regulatory compliance, state filings, licensing, technology consulting, statistical reporting, data services, and predictive analytics. Software includes StateFilings.com, a leading cloud-based state filings management solution. With offices in Santa Monica, Boca Raton, the New York Metro Area, and Cincinnati, and more than 140 insurance professionals including over 30 credentialed actuaries, Perr&Knight is among the largest independent actuarial and insurance consulting firms in the United States.

About Dais

Dais Technology's no-code platform transforms insurance for MGAs, carriers, and reinsurers with unparalleled speed. Supporting all P&C products, our event-based architecture enables seamless bundling, automation, and real-time deployment. Learn more here: https://dais.com/

Contact:

Scott Knight

Managing Principal

Perr&Knight

310-889-0947

[email protected]

www.perrknight.com

SOURCE Perr&Knight