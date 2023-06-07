PERR&KNIGHT Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third straight year, PERR&KNIGHT is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at PERR&KNIGHT. This year, 93% of our employees said it's a great place to work – as compared to 57% for the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that PERR&KNIGHT is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified™ as we consider employee experience a top priority every day," said Tim Perr, Managing Principal and CEO. "We owe our continued success to our team of dedicated employees at PERR&KNIGHT. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition."

"We spend a lot of time and effort to provide our employees with a great place to work," said Scott Knight, Managing Principal and Chief Sales Officer. "For years we have done this in large part through two committees dedicated to focusing on our employees' experience: Employee Development and Appreciation Committee, and Corporate Culture Committee."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

WE'RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://www.perrknight.com/about/careers-3/.

About PERR&KNIGHT

Founded in 1994, Perr&Knight provides insurance consulting and software solutions to the property & casualty and accident & health industries. Services include actuarial consulting, product development, insurance policy and forms consulting, regulatory compliance, state filings, licensing, technology consulting, statistical reporting, data services, and predictive analytics. Software includes StateFilings.com, a leading cloud-based state filings management solution. With offices in Santa Monica, Boca Raton, the New York Metro Area, and Cincinnati, and more than 140 insurance professionals including over 30 credentialed actuaries, Perr&Knight is among the largest independent actuarial and insurance consulting firms in the United States.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Contact: Scott Knight

Phone: 310.889.0947

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Perr&Knight