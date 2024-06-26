Perr&Knight Launches Revolutionary Insurance Consulting Practice: Risk Strategies & Solutions

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perr&Knight, a leading consulting firm with over 30 years of experience in delivering high-quality services to the insurance industry, proudly announces the launch of its newest practice area, designed to revolutionize the insurance landscape by helping clients turn innovative concepts into practical and compliant insurance programs.

Leveraging extensive internal capabilities and robust industry relationships, Perr&Knight's new Risk Strategies & Solutions practice area provides comprehensive, end-to-end suites of consulting services tailored to forward-thinking visionaries with unique ideas for insurance products. The practice is dedicated to assisting clients who may lack some or all the technical insurance frameworks necessary to bring their innovative ideas to fruition.

"Our commitment has always been to deliver outstanding service and comprehensive consulting services for our clients, and our new Risk Strategies & Solutions practice area marks a significant advancement in that mission," said Tim Perr, CEO of Perr&Knight. "We understand the complexities of the insurance market and are committed to helping our clients navigate these challenges, to create fully compliant and highly-effective insurance programs."

Risk Strategies & Solutions boasts a substantial and seasoned team of actuaries and a technically broad set of consultants, led by Kyle M. Hales, ACAS, MAAA, a Principal & Consulting Actuary who has been with Perr&Knight for over 20 years. With an impeccable reputation within the insurance industry, Perr&Knight possesses the unique skills and resources needed to deliver customized strategies and solutions that meet rigorous regulatory requirements and thrive in the ever-evolving market.

"Perr&Knight has built credibility over three decades by consistently delivering high-quality consulting services," added Scott Knight, Chief Sales Officer at Perr&Knight. "Our new Risk Strategy & Solutions practice area is an extension of that legacy, equipped to handle the intricacies of transforming innovative insurance concepts into reality."

Perr&Knight's new Risk Strategy & Solutions practice area stands as the ultimate partner for clients seeking to turn their insurance aspirations into tangible realities. With a commitment to excellence and a deep understanding of industry dynamics, the firm is well positioned to drive significant advancements in the insurance sector.

For more information about Perr&Knight and its new Risk Strategies & Solutions practice area, please visit https://www.perrknight.com/ or contact Kyle Hales at [email protected].

About Perr&Knight

Founded in 1994, Perr&Knight provides insurance consulting and software solutions to the property & casualty and life, accident & health industries. Services include actuarial consulting, risk strategies & solutions, product development, insurance policy and forms consulting, regulatory compliance, compliance and operational assessments/training, state filings, licensing, technology consulting, statistical reporting, data services, predictive analytics, and bureau monitoring & maintenance. Perr&Knight software includes StateFilings.com, the leading cloud-based state filings management solution. With offices in Santa Monica, Boca Raton, Cincinnati, and the New York metropolitan area, and with more than 150 insurance professionals including 30+ credentialed actuaries, Perr&Knight is among the largest independent actuarial and insurance consulting firms in the United States.

Contact: Louis Landon

Phone: 310.210.3535

Email: [email protected]

